Phil Jones made his first appearance for Manchester United in 712 days in their Premier League clash against Wolves on Monday evening.

The Englishman has had a torrid time with injuries in the past few years.

Jones had not appeared for United since their FA Cup tie against Tranmere in January 2020.

He returned to full fitness earlier this season and was given the nod to start against Wolves.

The 29-year-old put in an assured display as United fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Despite the Red Devils ending up on the losing side, Jones was arguably their best performer on the evening.

United have now posted a video of Jones making his way off the pitch at the end of the game.

The Englishman was overcome with emotion as United players chanted his name. Watch the moment below...

You can see just how much it meant to Jones.

He's had a frustrating few years but he's finally back on the pitch and doing what he loves.

Let's hope he stays injury free and continues to shine when called upon.

Rio Ferdinand praised his former teammate for his performance.

"For someone to come in from the cold like that, you have to tip your hat to someone like that," he said on his Vibe With Five podcast, per Manchester Evening News.

"They were playing him maybe to put him in the shop window, first and foremost, but if he plays well enough, the manager might change his mind. That can happen in football very quickly.

"I'm just pleased he got through the game unscathed, no injuries. He put in a decent performance after such a long time out, not easy to do. So you've got to tip your hat to Phil Jones.

"He's come in for a lot of stick, a lot of my words have been misinterpreted a little bit - but you've got to say 'well done' in terms of the amount of time he's been off the pitch, to come in and play in the Premier League and play at the standard he did.

"Albeit his header was the one that fell to Moutinho's foot before he scored, but I thought he [Jones] was class for long periods in the game."

