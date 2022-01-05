Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh update emerges on £16.2m target after Fab Romano claim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa are going to have to compete against other teams if they are to sign Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico this month, says transfer insider Dean Jones.

The 29-year-old looks to be one name that is at the top of Villa's list, but getting him may not be easy.

What is the latest news involving Tagliafico?

The reliable Fabrizio Romano reported at the end of December that Villa have approached Tagliafico as they look to strengthen in the left-back position.

However, according to Romano, the Argentine's name has also been discussed by Chelsea amid their crisis at wing-back.

The Blues will be without Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season after he picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Champions League against Juventus, while Reece James has also been sidelined due to a hamstring issue.

It means Villa could have serious competition for Tagliafico's signature this month.

What has Jones said about Tagliafico to Villa?

Ultimately, serious competition is what Jones expects, with the journalist suggesting that multiple clubs are interested in signing the left-back in this transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "There are other teams looking at Tagliafico. Villa are going to have to compete quite heavily if they're to get him."

Would Tagliafico be a good addition to Villa's squad?

Landing the £16.2m-rated defender this month would be a really good piece of business.

Villa look a bit light in that left-back position, with 36-year-old Ashley Young being forced to cover for Matt Targett there a few times this season.

Tagliafico would bring plenty of experience to Steven Gerrard's side, experience playing at a very high level.

The Ajax star, who has won two Eredivisie titles at the Johan Cruyff Arena, has played just under 40 times in Europe, with most of those appearances coming in the Champions League.

He has also played 36 times for Argentina, so this is a very seasoned pro that Villa could be getting.

Tagliafico has not been used too often by manager Erik ten Hag this season, making just two starts in the Dutch league so far, so he seems attainable.

But as already mentioned, it looks like Villa will have a fight on their hands to sign him, with Newcastle United another side thought to be interested in the Argentina international's services. And when you look at all of the experience he has amassed for both club and country, it is not hard to see why.

