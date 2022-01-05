West Ham transfer news: David Moyes tipped to 'revisit' deal for £14m 'long-term target'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that West Ham could revisit their interest in "long-term target" Nikola Milenkovic.

The Hammers were linked with the 6ft5 Fiorentina defender last summer, but a deal fell through and he stayed in Italy.

But with David Moyes in desperate need of at least one centre-back this month, O'Rourke thinks that the Serbian is the most likely of their current targets to arrive.

What happened with Milenkovic last summer?

Despite enjoying their best season for more than 20 years, West Ham struggled defensively last term, letting in the second most in the top nine, and needed to bring in another central defender.

Fabian Balbuena's departure meant that Moyes had just three at his disposal and Milenkovic became a target for the Hammers. Five days before the start of the Premier League season, West Ham were closing in on a £14m deal for the 24-year-old, with just 12 months left on his Fiorentina contract.

However, on the eve of the new campaign, Moyes' side were out of the running for the defender after a deal collapsed, with the two clubs unable to agree a fee.

Spurs briefly moved ahead of their London rivals in the race for his signature, but they ended up signing Cristian Romero, whilst Kurt Zouma arrived at the London Stadium from Chelsea, meaning Milenkovic remained in Serie A.

Milenkovic, who was once described as "extraordinary by ex-teammate Pol Lirola, signed a contract extension at Fiorentina, but he's got just 18 months remaining and given West Ham's defensive crisis, O'Rourke reckons they could revisit a deal.

What did O'Rourke say about Milenkovic?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "The one that probably stands out for me is Milenkovic at Fiorentina. They tried to get him in the summer before the deal fell through.

"I think it fell through because of his agents demands, so that could possibly be revisited. He's definitely been a long-term target for West Ham."

Why do West Ham need a centre-back?

Despite Moyes' side producing two excellent away victories either side of the New Year, their defensive frailties are clear to see. Even when they were cruising against Palace, they almost blew a 3-0 lead late on.

Since West Ham lost Angelo Ogbonna to a season-ending knee injury, they've kept just two clean sheets in 13 games in all competitions.

But the Hammers also have Zouma, who suffered a hamstring injury against Chelsea and isn't expected to return for some time.

Therefore, whether it ends up being Milenkovic or someone else, adding another centre-back to his squad is surely top priority for Moyes this month.

