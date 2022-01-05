Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A host of Manchester United players are currently disillusioned with life at Old Trafford under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

This is according to reports in various UK-based newspapers published on Tuesday evening, including The Mirror, who understand that as many as 11 players now want to leave the club.

The report added that many players are underwhelmed by Rangnick’s coaching and aren’t impressed by his tactics.

“It’s not good,” a source told the paper. “The atmosphere is really bad and it looks like there are going to be big problems ahead for United.”

The Sun have obtained similar information, claiming Rangnick is now ‘battling a dressing-room rift which threatens to completely derail Manchester United’s season’.

The Red Devils slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Wolves on Monday night and currently find themselves seventh in the Premier League table, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal (with a game in hand) and a whopping 22 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked back in November but Rangnick, dubbed ‘the godfather of gegenpressing’, is yet to convince many of the players it seems.

The Sun’s report says Rangnick has a reputation for being ‘aloof and overconfident’ behind the scenes at United.

'Man Utd players believe Conte should have been hired'

The players, meanwhile, have reportedly admitted that the club should have appointed Italian coach Antonio Conte before he joined Tottenham in early November.

'United players expect Pochettino to take charge'

They now expect Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino to take charge at Old Trafford in the summer.

Conte is currently in the process of turning around Tottenham’s fortunes following Nuno Espirito Santo’s brief but ill-fated spell in charge of the north London outfit.

It was claimed towards the end of last year that Pochettino would be keen on leaving PSG for Man Utd but the Argentine coach, 49, will remain in charge at the Parc des Princes until at least the end of this season.

PSG currently sit top of the Ligue 1 table by 13 points and Pochettino is on course to secure his first league title as a coach.

Will he then be tempted to move to United, who face a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League?

Many players at United, it seems, are hoping so.

Rangnick, meanwhile, is set to move into a consultancy role at Old Trafford at the end of the season. If he manages to last that long…

