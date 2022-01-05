Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jack Wilshere has been without a club since leaving Bournemouth last summer.

Wilshere, who turned 30 years old on New Year's Day, is searching for a new club and has no plans to retire.

With the former Arsenal man still without a club, Paddy Power have released a brilliant video to 'help him find a new club.'

The video stars Wilshere meeting with two of Paddy Power's marketing executives, who present him with a retirement plan.

Wilshere doesn't want to hang up his boots just yet though and they then present him with their digital strategy to 'get him back in the game'.

Wilshere is taught how to write the perfect apology, before being videoed doing keepie-uppies and eating a sandwich to symbolise his 'hunger' to return to football.

He then channels his inner Ben Foster by strapping a go-pro to his head and filming himself eating breakfast.

The clip ends with Wilshere saying he is fit and ready for offers... but not from Tottenham.

It makes for a hilarious watch and you can view it below...

The video has gone down very well on social media. View some of the reaction below...

A Paddy Power spokesman said of the video, per the Daily Mail: "Jack Wilshere hasn't actually retired from football yet – who knew?! He's still a top professional though, so we wanted to do our bit to help him get back in the game.

"But, being pretty good at football just won't cut it anymore – you have to excel in other areas, such as having millions of Instagram followers, or filming yourself eating breakfast for your TikTok channel.

"Thankfully, Jack understood the need to improve his digital profile and really threw himself into the process. In fact, I'd go as far to say that his acting display was an even better performance than that night against Barcelona."

