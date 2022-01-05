Everton manager news: Potential Rafa Benitez successor plays 'good, attacking football'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paulo Fonseca would bring an attacking brand of football to Goodison Park if Everton opt to sack manager Rafa Benitez, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Benitez was only appointed as the Toffees' boss during the summer but an underwhelming start to life in the hot seat has led to the pressure building.

What's the latest news involving Fonseca?

Fonseca has been out of work since leaving Roma at the end of last season, but he has enjoyed great success over the course of his managerial career.

The 48-year-old has won a host of trophies, including the Ukrainian top flight title on three occasions during his time at the helm of Shakhtar Donetsk, where he suffered just 18 defeats in 139 fixtures.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is a big fan of Fonseca as has been keen to lure him to Goodison Park before.

The Telegraph revealed that the Portuguese was considered as a candidate to replace Roberto Martinez at the helm in 2016 and they returned for Fonseca in November 2017, only for his then-employers Shakhtar to block a move after Moshiri had met with Fonseca and his agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a deal.

Only a matter of months later, in April 2018, the Mirror reported that Fonseca was Moshiri’s top choice for the job before eventually appointing Marco Silva.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Fonseca?

O'Rourke believes Fonseca would change the atmosphere at Goodison Park if he were appointed as Benitez's successor.

The journalist feels Fonseca's brand of football would be more attractive to the Toffees supporters than how Benitez's charges are currently performing.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "He plays a good, attacking style of football, which would be music to the ears of Everton fans who are obviously not happy with the style of football under Rafa Benitez right now."

Are Everton likely to sack Benitez?

Benitez has struggled to win the Everton fanbase over since his appointment and performances have not helped matters, with the Merseyside club currently sitting just eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite the pressure ramping up, Benitez suggested last month that he retains the full backing of the Toffees' hierarchy.

The Spaniard's claim seems to have been backed up by the fact he has already been supported in the transfer market.

Everton forked out a fee understood to be up to £17million, including add-ons, to sign Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev just a matter of hours after the window opened for business on New Year's Day.

The Toffees added further to their full-back options when Nathan Patterson joined from Scottish Premiership champions Rangers in a deal worth could rise to £16million yesterday.

