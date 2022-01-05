Molineux transfer news: Wolves 'considering cutting ties' with star once valued at £50m

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering cutting ties with Adama Traore amid interest from a host of clubs, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Athletic's David Ornstein revealed Wolves were looking to recoup as much as £50million for Traore last summer, with Tottenham Hotspur seeing a £30million bid turned down in August.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

Traore remains on Spurs' radar as the north Londoners renewed their interest less than a month before the transfer window reopened at the weekend.

However, they are not the 25-year-old's only suitors as - according to The Telegraph - West Ham United are understood to be prepared to battle it out with Spurs for the pacy winger.

The report suggests Traore could be available in a cut-price deal, with £20million potentially being enough to prise him away from Molineux before the end of the month.

Wolves could be willing to accept a bid substantially less than their initial £50million asking price as Traore has now entered the final 18 months of his £43,000-per-week contract.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional have previously reported that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on Traore, while former club Barcelona also emerged as suitors in November.

What has Dean Jones said about Traore?

Jones has claimed that Wolves are now open to allowing Traore to seal his departure from Molineux.

The transfer insider reckons the Premier League club are considering their options amid interest in the wide-man.

It comes three-and-a-half-years on from Wolves forking out a then-club record fee of £18million to sign Traore from Championship side Middlesbrough.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Wolves are getting to the point where they are considering just cutting their ties here and letting him go."

How has Traore performed so far this season?

We may be heading into the second half of the season, but Traore is still waiting for his first goal contribution of the campaign.

The Spaniard has made 20 appearances in all competitions but has not contributed a goal or an assist despite his efforts.

That has not stopped Traore catching the eye as he has turning in four man of the match performances.

But he has been dropped from Wolves head coach Bruno Lage's starting line-up in recent weeks and been made to settle for substitute outings against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Traore has, however, gone on to add his tally of Spain international caps since the season got underway, with him now representing his country eight times.

