Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Francis Ngannou is currently one of UFC's biggest names and is the world heavyweight champion in the mixed martial arts sport.

He is that good that he has been backed by former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub to knock out current boxing greats Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Ngannou has insinuated that he may switch to boxing as contract negotiations and his future in the UFC hangs in the balance.

The 35-year-old is set to defend his world heavyweight title at the end of the month against Cyril Gane. After the fight, Ngannou will be a free agent as his current deal will be up.

However, Schaub thinks that Ngannou could try his hand at boxing and could go toe-to-toe with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Schaub also said that Ngannou could fight in other MMA production labels if he didn't want to stay in the UFC.

Schaub said this on his latest episode of his podcast The Schaub Show: "You could go test the free agency and sign a deal with Bellator or Rizin or One Championship or PFL or Bare Knuckle or something like that.

"And you have a stipulation in your contract where you can fight Fury and Wilder and Joshua. One of those fights will pay you more than any organisation in the world in MMA could possibly pay you.

"Win, lose or draw, you're going to get paid. And not only are you going to get paid. You know it's a big risk especially if you can get it done. Not only are you going to get paid but you're going to get paid twice.

"Nobody's going to sign a one-fight deal to fight Francis Ngannou. There's going to be a rematch clause in there at some point.

If Francis were to land one which he's definitely capable of, he'd knock any of those three out. They're not going to let in him ride off into the sunset.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Ngannou did speak about his willingness to try boxing as he compared his recent payday to former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Could we see another UFC fighter convert to boxing?

News Now - Sport News