Chelsea transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over £25m star who can fix big Tuchel problem

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Kieran Trippier's versatility would make him a good fit for Chelsea.

Newcastle are favourites to sign the England full-back, but the West Londoners are also in the race for the 30-year-old.

Why do Chelsea need Trippier?

Chelsea's recent full-back crisis has made bringing one in a priority for Thomas Tuchel this month. The German has been hit with two major injury blows in recent weeks, leaving just Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcus Alonso as his only options.

Firstly, the delayed result of Ben Chilwell's problem was confirmed, with England left-back ruled out for the season following a serious knee injury sustained against Juventus back in November.

Tuchel's luck worsened against Brighton last week when right-back Reece James hobbled off after just 27 minutes with a hamstring problem, which is set to keep him out for the "foreseeable future".

With Chelsea still fighting on four fronts and games coming thick and fast in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Premier League, plus the Champions League returning soon, another full-back could prove decisive for Tuchel in the weeks ahead.

Trippier is able to play on both sides having started games at right wing-back and left wing-back at the Euros, including in the final against Italy.

Therefore, Jones believes that Chelsea would be better off signing the Atletico Madrid defender rather than risking bringing through a youngster.

What did Jones say about Trippier?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "If you've got somebody that can be versatile, you know that they're up to it, it would make sense that you would make that signing rather than risk a young player."

Are Chelsea likely to beat Newcastle to Trippier's signature?

Whilst Jones is right in saying that Trippier would be an excellent signing for Chelsea, as of now, it would take a monumental turnaround for him to end up at Stamford Bridge.

On Monday, Trippier, who could cost £25m, held talks with the St James' Park outfit, which came after Atletico manager Diego Simeone all but resigned to losing the England man this month. He said: "We want him and hope he stays with us, but it is clear that when a player wants to leave, he can't be retained."

Those comments don't completely put Chelsea out of the running, but Newcastle are firmly in the driving seat, which means Tuchel might have to look elsewhere on this occasion.

