FIFA 22 FUT Headliners: Mohamed Salah’s Insane Stats Leaked

The FIFA 22 FUT Headliners promo is currently live this week and leaks on social media have revealed what Headliners Mohamed Salah's stats will be when these special cards are released.

Mohamed Salah has got a great best base card on Ultimate Team when it comes to fitting the meta, and he is one of the best rated players in the game thanks to his great career at Liverpool.

There seems to be a promo released every week currently in Ultimate Team, and with Team of the Year on the way, it doesn’t look like the promos will be stopping anytime soon.

If the latest leaks are to be true, then we are in for a great second team in this Headliners promo. The Mohamed Salah card is going to cost players a decent amount of coins should they want to buy him.

Mohamed Salah Official Headliners Card Stats Leaked

With dribbling and pace being key in Ultimate Team, players do use Salah’s normal card a lot as it matches the meta. With this upcoming special card being able to get further upgrades, this Salah card could be one of the best in the game.

With leaks around FIFA surfacing on a daily basis on Twitter around upcoming promos, EA SPORTS have a right to be frustrated, but these leaks have revealed that the Headliners promo will be a lot of fun.

These latest leaks have been revealed by ImADuckQuack, and if they are to be believed, then he is going to be one of the most overpowered players in the game mode.

Mohamed Salah's stats are:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 92

Defending: 50

Passing: 88

Physical: 82

His official rating is 93. With the card being so high, there is no doubt that he will be one of the best attackers in Ultimate Team.

These Headliner cards will receive automatic upgrades if they earn an in-form card (TOTW). They might also receive upgrades if their teams go on a certain win streak.

Mohamed Salah will most likely be in packs when the promo goes live on Friday 7th January 2022 at 6PM GMT.

There is a whole team that will be released and these special cards will be either in packs, able to unlock in objectives, or obtained via Squad Building Challenges.

If you are not one of the lucky few to pack this Salah card, you will probably have to spend at least a few hundred thousand coins or even a million in order to buy him off the transfer market.

