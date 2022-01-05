Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul won't fight again until the summer of 2022, the YouTuber's trainer has revealed.

The Problem Child, 24, most recently knocked out Tyron Woodley in December of last year.

It came approximately four months after former UFC champion Woodley, 39 was beaten by split decision by Paul - the brother of super-influencer Logan Paul - in his hometown of Cleveland.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Flores - who was once beaten by Tony Bellew - couldn't be any prouder of his star pupil.

And while he doesn't specifically mention it in the following press release, GIVEMESPORT understands that Paul plans on taking a short break from boxing before returning to the ring in the summer.

The 24-year-old admitted he wasn't exactly sure what the future holds for himself after fighting three times in 2021.

Speaking after the fight, he said: "I don't really know what's next on the roadmap. I've done it all, I've accomplished what I want to accomplish.

"I need to take a break, I've been going at this non-stop for a year and a half and it's a lot.

"I'm exhausted, I need to spend time with my family at Christmas and go on a vacation, I haven't gone on a vacation since I was 18 years old."

But coach Flores insisted they have it all mapped out as Paul continues to take people by surprise.

“Jake is a superstar," he said in a statement.

"He has exciting one punch power, speed and has an incredible work ethic. He has that X factor. He is can’t miss entertainment.

“Remember, he is only 5-0. Jake is without question the biggest up and coming star in boxing. He has massive potential.

"The sky is the limit. We have an excellent team in place. There is much more to come in 2022.”

Like it or not, it seems like he's here to stay, while Chael Sonnen reckons boxers are 'jealous' of the YouTube upstart.

He said on his YouTube channel: "'He should fight a boxer', that's a quote.

"That is a quote said by everybody that wants to bury [Jake] Paul.

"Not one goddamn person has said a name. And the reason is, you don't know them.

"Boxing has done a terrible job. Boxers do a terrible job with the self-promotion.

"They look at Paul and they are jealous instead of looking at Paul and going, 'Oh my goodness, this is what I need to do. This is what I should be doing.'

"Cause we can just keep throwing out the term, 'a boxer', we can say it till we're blue in the face or we can tell the truth. We don't know who they are."

