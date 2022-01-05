Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If you were asked to name a fighter from the UFC, the majority of people would probably say Conor McGregor.

The Irishman is one of the best MMA fighters of all time and has proven this by fighting in multiple weight divisions throughout the UFC.

He may not win any awards for best actual fighter, or best pound for pound athlete, but in terms of what he's done for the sport, he's untouched.

It is also no secret that McGregor loves a rant and a bit of controversy.

In an interview ahead of his third fight with Dustin Poirier, the Irishman went in hard and aggressively on arch nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov, saying he has done 'f*** all in the sport.'

McGregor and Khabib have infamously met in the Octagon before, where it was the Russian who came out on top, submitting the Irishman with a rear naked choke in the fourth round.

But it was the build-up to the fight, and what happened in the immediate aftermath, that has led to them having a hostile relationship.

Despite losing on the night, it hasn't stopped McGregor from badmouthing Khabib at every possible opportunity, whether that be online or during interviews.

However, the one we will always remember will be the one ahead of the Poirier trilogy where he attempted to destroy and dissect Khabib's legacy in the sport.

"Where's he gone though?! He went sprinting, he's gone! S*** his jocks, became fat, riding off! He done nothing in the sport. F*** all he done in the sport.

"He was 13-0 fighting guys with three wins and six losses. It was his father's shows, his father had the shows set up. He was fighting guys with two wins and eight losses until he's 20-0.

"Before his last three fights it's nothing. It's pull outs, couldn't make weight and now he's gone"

Khabib has since retired from the sport after beating American Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. He then doubled down on his decision to retire in March of 2021 after being less than impressed by fellow lightweights' performances.

McGregor, meanwhile, is looking to make a return to the Octagon this year, with lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in his sights.

