Last year was a memorable one for women’s football.

Barcelona stormed to victory in the Women’s Champions League, Chelsea completed an impressive domestic treble and Canada claimed an unlikely gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

This year, there is just as much action to look forward to, with the rescheduled Women’s Euros coming to England this summer and more Women’s Super League coverage on TV than ever before.

With multiple clubs vying for European and domestic silverware, and some players continuing to take their game to new heights, here are five things that could happen in 2022:

Spain to win UEFA Women’s Euros 2022

Although Spain have never won a major women’s football competition, there is a strong argument to suggest they are favourites for Euro 2022 this summer.

Barcelona are the best domestic side in Europe right now, having won the Women’s Champions League last season and the majority of their squad are regulars for the Spanish national team as well.

Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas is the country’s most capped player, while Captain Irene Paredes and all-time top scorer Jenni Hermoso are also integral members of Barca’s side.

Spain are currently on a run of 16 consecutive wins, which includes victories over fellow Euro hopefuls Denmark and the Netherlands.

Their last defeat came against the USA back in 2020, during the SheBelieves Cup.

While the likes of France and hosts England will be strong challengers at this year’s Euros, Spain appear to be the side to beat as it stands.

Arsenal to win the Women’s Super League

Given their lacklustre league campaign last year and the departure of long-time servant Joe Montemurro as manager, few gave Arsenal a chance of becoming champions at the beginning of the season.

Yet, new boss, Jonas Eidevall has assembled an imposing squad –– bringing in world-renowned stars such as Nikita Parris, Mana Iwabuchi and Tobin Heath –– alongside young talent, such as Frida Maanum.

The Gunners sit top of the Women’s Super League after nine games –– four points clear of Chelsea in second.

Eidevall’s side are undefeated and beat the Blues 3-2 at the Emirates on the opening weekend of the season.

While Emma Hayes’ team did triumph in the recent Women’s FA Cup, the Gunners could well win the league even if Chelsea win the return fixture between the two sides.

And with Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Kim Little all in outstanding form, Arsenal have more than enough quality to continue their impressive run and lift a first league title since 2019.

Sam Kerr to win the Women’s Ballon d’Or

Kerr won the WSL Golden Boot last season after notching 23 league goals. The Australian also finished second in total assists with 10, behind only teammate Fran Kirby.

Her exceptional form led to her finishing third in last year’s Ballon d’Or, with Barcelona’s Putellas claiming first place.

This season, however, Kerr has elevated her game even further. The 28-year-old has scored 16 goals in all competitions already, including a delightful double in Chelsea’s FA Cup final win against Arsenal.

Hayes has described the forward as the best striker in the world right now and if the Aussie can maintain this form, there is every chance she could finally win the Ballon d’Or, having been nominated in every year since its inception.

Nikita Parris to leave Arsenal

On paper, Nikita Parris’ move to Arsenal looked to be one of the signings of the summer.

The English forward used to be the all-time top scorer in the WSL, before moving to French giants Lyon, where she won the Women’s Champions League.

But Parris has struggled for minutes under Eidevall this season, with Arsenal boasting a plethora of attacking options.

Beth Mead has shone since the first week of the season, while Parris is also being forced to compete with Iwabuchi, Heath and Caitlin Foord.

The 27-year-old will be keen for guaranteed first-team football and may well end up moving elsewhere if she fails to cement a starting spot for the Gunners.

With Man City struggling at the moment, a move back to Manchester does not seem unlikely at this stage.

Tottenham to qualify for the Women’s Champions League

At the start of this season, the suggestion that Tottenham could qualify for Champions League football would’ve seemed laughable.

Yet, with City suffering their worst run of form in years, Man United in a rebuilding stage and Everton adapting to life with a new manager, it’s Spurs who have capitalised.

Currently, Rehanne Skinner’s side sit third in the league, with six wins and two draws from their 10 games this season.

They are just one point behind reigning champions Chelsea and two points ahead of Man United.

It may be too early to dream of European football at this stage, but Spurs have shown that their defence is one of the strongest in the division, having shipped just seven goals so far this campaign.

And with Man City seven points behind Spurs at this stage, the possibility of securing Champions League qualification has suddenly become a very achievable goal.

