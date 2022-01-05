Tottenham transfer news: Conte could have his very own Varane-style opportunity this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur may not be able to pass up the opportunity to make a move for AC Milan star Franck Kessie, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The journalist insists that the midfielder, whose contract is expiring at the end of the season, could be seen as a viable target for Antonio Conte’s side as they look to strengthen in January.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

The club are currently sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind Arsenal in fourth but with two games in hand on their bitter north London rivals.

Spurs beat Watford 1-0 at the weekend, thanks to Davinson Sanchez’s 96th minute goal, and they face a huge month of fixtures as they look to continue their charge on multiple fronts.

Conte’s side face Chelsea three times, twice in the EFL Cup and once in the Premier League, while also playing Arsenal on January 16th. Sandwiched in there, also, is an FA Cup tie against Morecambe at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conte has been open about the fact that Spurs need new signings this month as they aim to remain competitive in a number of competitions, with director of football Fabio Paratici spearheading recruitment.

Indeed, under the Italian, Spurs have yet to lose in the Premier League but they have struggled at times, narrowly squeaking past Watford and drawing with a 10-man Southampton at St Mary’s.

Kessie has been linked with the club for a number of months, given his availability, and Jones believes that Spurs may be tempted to make a move in the coming weeks, comparing it to Manchester United’s moves for both Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane in the summer.

He is valued at around €30m (£25m), per reports.

What has Jones said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said: “Obviously if a fantastic opportunity opens up, and Franck Kessie is available for next to nothing, that’s something that you jump on. We’ve seen how clubs can have situations they come across that are too good to turn down.

“Ronaldo, Varane at United in the summer. It happens, you’re suddenly presented with an opportunity and you’ve got to decide whether you go for it.”

Should Spurs get the deal done?

They seem to have an opportunity this month given the fact that his contract is coming up.

Kessie can discuss a potential move to a foreign club in January, as he has just six months left, and that leaves an opening for Spurs to convince him to move to north London in the summer.

The Ivory Coast international is valued at £43.2m by Transfermarkt and a saving on that level simply cannot be sniffed at.

Kessie has been with Milan since 2019; now is the time to extricate him from San Siro.

