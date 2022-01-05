Honkai Impact 3rd 5.4.0 Update: Patch Notes, Update Content, Game Adjustments & Optimizations and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Honkai Impact 3rd 5.4.0 Update is set to be the next patch for the massively popular RPG, and we’ve got all the information you need ahead of the release.

miHoYo is expected to make some major changes to the game, following the optimisations that were brought in as part of the 5.3.0 Update in December 2021.

Honkai Impact 3rd has been going strong for some time, with the action-RPG title sitting nicely alongside miHoYo's other massive success: Genshin Impact.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 5.4.0 Update for Honkai Impact 3rd, including the new game content, adjustments and more.

Patch Notes

We will update this page as and when miHoYo releases the Patch Notes for the 5.4.0 update for Honkai Impact 3rd!

Update Content

The actual content for the update has not yet been confirmed, but we will update this page as and when miHoYo confirms what will be coming.

Here’s some of the updated content that the developers introduced into the game as part of the 5.3.0 update in December 2021:

New Battlesuit: Sweet 'n' Spicy

New SP battlesuit [Sweet 'n' Spicy] debuts: A MECH-type melee Physical support who's Charged ATK deals heavy damage to shields and whose Ultimate buffs active teammates after she is switched out.

You can obtain the new battlesuit in the following ways:

After the v5.3 update until 12:00, DEC 31, you are guaranteed to pull [Sweet 'n' Spicy] in SP Battlesuit Supply in 25 drops! Meanwhile, you are guaranteed to pull the UP weapon [Miracle Kissy Pillow] and the UP stigma set [Paganini] in the tie-in Equipment Supply in 120 drops!

New A Post-Honkai Odyssey Chapter 2 Prologue: Before Starfall

In the Arcane Castle, she alone defended the one upon whom she once relied; Between the ruined walls, the warrior returned in a white flash...

[Before Starfall] will be released after the v5.3 update! Clear the Story stages and Challenge stages to earn [Sweet 'n' Spicy] Fragments and Crystals!

New Chapter XXVII: [Dusk of the Fool]

Otto's conspiracy has finally surfaced. Time is pressing, but the hindrances in Kolosten are holding the crew back...

Story Chapter XXVII will be released at 10:00, DEC 6! Participate in story events to earn 4★ event stigma [Kiana: Herrscher of Flamescion (M)], Night Squire's outfit [Autumn Shades], [Sweet 'n' Spicy] Fragments, and Crystals!

Game Adjustments & Optimizations

miHoYo has not confirmed what adjustments are going to be made as part of the 5.4.0 update, but we will update this page as and when they confirm what is coming in the official patch notes.

