Fall Guys Tease Huge New Upcoming Event

Fall Guys players are currently loving season 6 of the game and the developers have teased a huge event which looks to be coming in the near future.

The platform battle royale game has been a huge success ever since it was developed by Mediatonic back in February 2020, and it is very unique compared to the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Season 6 of Fall Guys came out on 30th November 2021 and many have been loving what it has to offer. We have seen lots of themes, including a jungle and futuristic theme, and the game adds a lot of new content every season.

Limited time events are massively enjoyed in Fall Guys, and players will be very excited by this latest news to come out around the game.

Huge New Fall Guys Event Teased To Be Coming Soon

Players believed that they were able to enjoy fan favourite event Glizzy Gang as a game in-error said Glizzy Gang was coming back on the Friday 7th January 2022 - Sunday 9th of January 2022. This is not the case and Fall Guys emphasised on social media that the last chance to get the Golden Glizzy was the last chance.

Players might have been gutted, but not for long as it was also revealed in the same tweet that Fall Guys will have a new event very soon and in this event you can win a golden costume. It will not be on the dates reported in the error.

This is very exciting for the game, and no doubt players will find out more information very soon around this new event. Limited time events are great to attract more of the gaming community and when there are rewards and objectives to complete during the LTM, it makes it even more interesting.

No doubt a new golden costume will not be the only reward you can win during this event. Crowns, XP and more should be up for grabs as well depending on how well you do during the event.

Be sure to keep an eye on this page as we will be providing all the updates around this event.

