Leicester transfer news: Foxes 'looking at' international star with 11 G/A this campaign

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leicester City are reportedly one of the Premier League clubs taking a close look at Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo ahead of a potential move, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move down south in recent months after a string of impressive performances for the reigning Scottish champions.

What is the latest news involving Aribo?

Aribo has been a vital cog in the Gers’ setup since his arrival on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic back in July 2019.

In 123 appearances, the Nigeria international has bagged 23 goals and laid on a further 20 assists for the Glasgow giants, winning the league title last term along the way.

And the technically gifted talent has continued his good form throughout the current campaign, racking up 11 goal contributions already at the halfway stage.

Following his eye-catching displays in the Rangers engine room, Aribo has attracted the attention of several Premier League sides eager to secure themselves a possible star. And Leicester have now entered the race for his signature, according to reports from Spain.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The 6 foot gem has just 18 months remaining on his contract with Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s table toppers, meaning January could be their last opportunity to receive a sizeable fee.

However, O’Rourke believes any move for Aribo will be ‘a bit complicated’ as he will be competing for the Super Eagles at the African Cup of Nations.

What has O’Rourke said about Aribo?

Southampton, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are amongst the clubs believed to be keen on Aribo’s signature, with O’Rourke revealing the Foxes are now amongst his potential suitors.

The Football Terrace: Full reaction as Leicester STUN Liverpool!

He told GiveMeSport: “It's no surprise that clubs in England are looking at him. Also, Leicester have been mentioned.

“A bit complicated this one because he'll be going away with Nigeria to the African Cup of Nations. So, I don't see any deal happening for Aribo in January.”

Would Aribo be a good signing?

Leicester enjoyed a successful summer transfer window bringing in the likes of Patson Daka and Boubakar Soumare, but there are still some obvious gaps in Brendan Rodgers’ first-team squad.

And Aribo could be the perfect option to maintain the King Power Stadium outfit’s progression under their 48-year-old tactician.

1 of 15 What name was the club founded as? Leicester City Leicester United Leicester Fosse Leicester Foxes

As per WhoScored, the Rangers ace had averaged 1.7 tackles per league game this season, 1.9 shots and 1.9 key passes.

Aribo’s underlying numbers are similar to those of Youri Tielemans, who has racked up totals of 1.9, 1.6 and 2.1 respectively, highlighting how he could offer Rodgers something similar in the final third of the pitch.

News Now - Sport News