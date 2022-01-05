Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Yae Miko Constellations and Elemental Skill

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is set to be the next major update for the massively popular game, and information has been leaked regarding Yae Miko’s Constellations and Elemental Skill.

Players had already made assumptions about the character before release, and these assumptions now appear to be true.

One of the assumptions made was that Yae Miko will belong to the Electro element and also use a Catalyst as her main weapon during combat, which turned out to be the case.

Here’s everything you need to know about the leaks regarding Yae Miko, specifically her Constellations and Elemental Skill.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Yae Miko Constellations and Elemental Burst

There is not a massive amount of information that has been leaked with regards to Yae Miko’s talents, but we do know some details due to leaks from the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord.

Many elements of the game have been leaked from the WFP Discord in the past, and there’s no reason to not believe these new leaks relating to Miko.

According to the leaks, we now know that Yae Miko’s Elemental Skill will be known as Heavenly Fox.

The skill means that Miko will be moving rapidly and leaving behind a Lethal Sakura. This Sakura not only deals Electro DMG via lightning to one nearby enemy, but it will also pair up with other Lethal Sakuras to gain a damage boost.

The leaks on the Discord also confirmed the following with regards to Yae Miko’s constellations when she is released as part of Genshin Impact 2.5 Update:

C1: When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Lethal Sakura Thunderbolt, she recovers 7 energy for herself.

C2: Lethal Sakura’s cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%.

C3: Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental Skill by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15

C4: When the Lethal Sakura thunderbolt triggered by the Elemental Skill hits an enemy, all teammates receive a 20% Electro DMG bonus for 5 seconds.

C5: Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental burst by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15.

C6: When a Lethal Sakura is created, its initial level becomes two, and the maximum level is increased to four. Lethal Sakura's attacks ignore 45% of enemy DEF as well.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Live Stream: Date, Time, How to Watch, Redeem Codes and More

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News