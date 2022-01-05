Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another big night for WWE NXT 2.0 with the New Year's Evil show, with several titles on the line for the first show of 2022.

North American Carmelo Hayes def. Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in a Championship Unification Match

Carmelo Hayes proved he is the true "A Champion" after defeating Roderick Strong in a slugfest to take Strong’s Cruiserweight Championship and unite it with his NXT North American Championship.

The two Superstars had each other well-scouted with a flurry of reversals and counters culminating in a jaw-dropping DDT from Hayes to Strong onto the ring apron.

After surviving multiple running elbows and an X-Plex off the top rope from Strong, Hayes struggled his way onto the top rope to deliver a flying leg drop across the back of Strong's neck to earn the 1-2-3 and become the Unified NXT North American Champion.

AJ Styles and Grayson Waller made their match official

AJ Styles once again graced NXT 2.0 to call out his perennial tormentor Grayson Waller. "The Arrogant Aussie" had some choice words for Styles, but when The Phenomenal One tried to get Waller to back up his big talk in the ring, Waller scoffed and said he deserved to be in the main event, setting up their showdown for next Tuesday.

Riddle & MSK def. Imperium

The Shaman's teachings came in handy at New Year's Evil as Riddle led MSK to victory in an electrifying Six-Man Tag Team Match against Imperium.

The high-flying, hard-hitting showdown had the NXT Universe on their feet as MSK & Riddle put their bodies on the line, flying across the ring and through the ropes to keep the powerhouse trio of Imperium off balance.

After a flurry of synchronized superkicks and suicide dives from Riddle & MSK, WALTER squashed the momentum with a thunderous powerbomb.

The match quickly broke down to a melee between all six competitors until MSK and The Original Bro took out the competition, leveling WALTER with a suplex before dispatching Fabian Aichner with an assisted blockbuster and a Floating Bro followed by an RKO out of nowhere to Marcel Barthel for the victory.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose def. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade

NXT remains under Toxic Attraction's control as Mandy Rose defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade to retain her NXT Women's Championship.

There were no friends in the fight for championship gold as Big Mami Cool leveled Jade with a big boot to the face as soon as the bell rang.

After a wild few moments that saw Gonzalez lift Jade and Rose on her shoulders for a double fallaway slam and Rose deal out damage with a Kendo stick, Jade began to roll with some unique counters.

It looked as if NXT was about to enter "The Generation of Jade" until Gonzalez picked the young Superstar off the mat and promptly threw her out of the ring to a sickening thud.

With the door of opportunity now open, Gonzalez turned her fury onto Rose with a devastating Chingona Bomb, but before she could get the three-count, Jade came flying in to break up the attempt and knock Big Mami Cool to the outside floor.

As Jade went for the quick rollup on Rose, the champion flipped the script and turned the pin attempt around to roll up Jade and retain her title.

Von Wagner attacked Andre Chase University students

An enraged Von Wagner stormed the ring and interrupted Andre Chase's teachable moment to deliver a message to the NXT Universe before beating down Chase to the outrage of his student section.

The Chase University students berated Wagner, resulting in all-out chaos as Wagner attacked the fans in the stands until security rushed in to end the brawl and escort him off the premises.

Bron Breakker def. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa

Bron Breakker swam with the sharks and came out carrying gold as he defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win his first NXT Championship.

Breakker and Ciampa brutalized one another with chops and elbows as The Blackheart pulled out all the stops with a dropkick, a flying knee and a dive to the outside.

The two Superstars beat the tar out of one another, shaking the ring with spinebusters, a Frankensteiner and a Willow's Bell before moving outside the ropes where Breakker Alabama Slammed Ciampa through the announce table.

History nearly repeated itself as Ciampa delivered three straight running knees and a Fairytale Ending, but unlike the first meeting, Breakker kicked out at two to a stunned Ciampa. Breakker took control with a flying bulldog off the top rope before locking in the Recliner and forcing Ciampa to tap.

