What would happen if one of the world's best footballers and one of the world's best UFC fighters were to meet in the Octagon?

Well, Conor McGregor has strangely called out Brazil and PSG star Neymar and has claimed that he would 'smoke' him.

McGregor looks to get back into fighting again this summer and there are talks he could face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight championship, despite the Irishman being on a two-fight losing streak and losing three of his last four bouts.

The Irishman has been out for some time after he fractured his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, but the injury hasn't prevented Notorious from thinking about the future and possible opponents.

McGregor took aim at Oliveira on Instagram after he posted a picture with Neymar, saying he would "smoke the two of these."

If the fight was to go ahead with Oliveira, then it would be the third Brazilian Conor has fought, previously fighting Diego Brandao and Jose Aldo.

McGregor could even make it a fourth if he was to fight Neymar!

However, former UFC fighter Paul Felder has said that Justin Gaethje or the winner of Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush deserve a shot at the title before Conor.

“If I’m going by the numbers, it’s Gaethje for sure for me,” Felder told Helen Yee. “Then the winner of Islam [Makhachev] and Beneil [Dariush].

“That’s the next contender. There’s no doubt about it in my mind. But Conor’s that wrench in everything. Whether we like it or not, the guy draws.

“If Charles tries to do that, I can’t technically blame him. You want that money fight. But that’s not what it should be. It should be Gaethje and then the winner of Islam vs Beneil.

“But I think he can be champion [Oliveira] for a long time. I really do. The way he’s evolving, the way he’s getting stronger and more confident, that’s the key for him.

“Years ago, even when I beat him, he seemed a bit broken. He didn’t know where he wanted to be, whether it was going to be 155 or 145.

“After I beat him and he went on that absolute tear, he found that confidence, he changed what he needed to. And now I think he’s got what it takes to stay on top of that division for a long time.”

