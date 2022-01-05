Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Megan Rapinoe has branded Carlos Cordeiro a "caveman" following reports he is hoping to return to his position as US Soccer President.

According to ESPN, Cordeiro has received multiple nominations to run in the presidential election, which is scheduled to take place in March.

He would go up against current US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, who replaced Cordeiro after he resigned in disgrace in March 2020.

One source told ESPN that Cordeiro has made up his mind to run for US Soccer President again, and has shared this plan with others privately.

Rapinoe reacted to the report in anger. She took issue with the ESPN headline for the report, posting on Twitter: "'…after resigning under pressure' or resigned bc he embarrassed everything and everyone with caveman levels of misogyny?"

Cordeiro was elected as US Soccer President in 2018, but resigned nearly two years later amid a backlash to court filings relating to the equal pay lawsuit filed by the women’s national team players.

In one filing, US Soccer and its lawyers claimed the players "do not perform equal work requiring equal skill [and] effort".

They alleged this was because "the overall soccer-playing ability required to compete at the senior men's national team level is materially influenced by the level of certain physical attributes such as speed and strength."

The filings caused outrage, with former and current players on both the men and women’s national teams branding the comments sexist.

Cordeiro claimed he didn't review the court documents filed by the US Soccer attorneys, but he took responsibility for the language used and resigned.

Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner, was one of the players to take issue with the language used in the filings.

"We’ve sort of felt that those are some of the undercurrent feelings that they've had for a long time," Rapinoe said during a postgame interview at the time.

"But to see that as the argument, as blatant misogyny and sexism as the argument against us, is really disappointing.

"But I just want to say, it’s all false. To every girl out there, to every boy out there, who watches this team, who wants to be on this team, or just wants to live their dream out, you are not lesser just because you’re a girl.

"You are not better just because you’re a boy."

The aforementioned equal pay lawsuit was dismissed in May 2020, but the players filed an appeal. Oral arguments are scheduled to begin in March.

News Now - Sport News