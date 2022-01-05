FIFA 22 Headliners Julian Brandt SBC: How to Complete, Cheapest Solution and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Headliners Julian Brandt has arrived in FIFA 22 and we have all of the details that you'll need to know to complete this Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in the Ultimate Team game mode.

Bundesliga squads are becoming increasingly popular this year and central attacking midfielders could be a void in certain squads that needs filling, which may be where the Borussia Dortmund middle man comes in.

With this in mind, EA have launched a brand new SBC. But bear in mind that there is a limited amount of time for gamers to get this challenge completed.

As you can see from the image above, Brandt has high agility and balance which will bode well in FUT Champions, as well as good shooting and passing stats.

Want him? Scroll down to find out how you can add Headliners Brandt to your team.

FIFA 22 Julian Brandt SBC

Here are the squads that you will need to complete to obtain Headliners Brandt.

Bundesliga: Exchange a squad featuring players from Bundesliga.

Requirements

Bundesliga Players: Min 1

Team Overall Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Top Form: Exchange a squad featuring a Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

Requirements

TOTW Players: Min 1

Team Overall Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 64

Be advised, this SBC expires on Saturday 8th January 2022 so be sure to get this completed before it's too late!

Cheapest Solution

At the time of writing, Futbin identified the least expensive way to get this challenge completed, if your team is scarce of high-rated players.

Here is what they have on their database and the cost for each squad:

Bundesliga

PS: 24,900

XONE: 29,300

Top Form

PS: 68,750

XONE: 74,750

