Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Xbox Game Pass, PS5, Achievements and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The massively popular Mass Effect Legendary Edition is coming to EA Play, and that means that players with Xbox Game Pass and the EA service on PS5 will be able to access the trilogy as part of their subscription.

Mass Effect is regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi epics in the history of gaming, with three games across the original series that follow the exploits of Commander Shepard.

The Legendary Edition of the trilogy brings all of the DLC content to the game as part of one package, as well as bringing Mass Effect 3’s combat styling to the first game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mass Effect Legendary Edition coming to Xbox Game Pass and EA Play for PS5, including the Achievements that players can complete.

Read More: Mass Effect 4: Release Date, Liara, Platforms and Everything You Need to Know

Xbox Game Pass

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be available on Xbox Game Pass as of Thursday 6th January, with players who are subscribed to the Xbox Ultimate tier getting access to EA Play as well as hundreds of Xbox titles.

Several new titles are being added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service each month, and it already offers a huge amount of gaming content from EA, Ubisoft, Indie developers and Microsoft themselves.

Major games, such as Gears 5, The Ascent and Forza Horizon 5 are already available/have been available in the past on Ultimate for less than £12 a month.

PS5

Due to Mass Effect Legendary Edition being added to EA Play, it will also be available to access on PS4 and PS5.

The service, formerly known as EA Access, boasts an impressive level of EA titles that are available to play as part of a monthly subscription service, including UFC 4, FIFA 21, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Star Wars: Squadrons.

The Legendary Edition will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC (via Game Pass) on the same date.

If you’ve never played a Mass Effect game before, it is certainly worth looking at the Legendary Edition, as fans are gearing up for the release of Mass Effect 4.

Read More: Mass Effect 4: What is the Release Date?

Achievements

There are 127 Achievements as part of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which offers up a total of 2915 points overall for players to grab on Xbox.

All three games in the Trilogy have their own Achievements to complete, with many being unlocked simply by playing through the gripping single-player campaign.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News