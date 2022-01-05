Alexa Bliss return: How WWE should book her comeback

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Earlier this week, WWE dropped some news that hundreds of fans have been waiting for.

After taking a break from wrestling to undergo an operation on her sinuses, Alexa Bliss is ready to make her return.

Both the company and Bliss herself teased a comeback for next week's Monday Night Raw on social media.

Next Monday is scheduled to be the start of Bliss' journey back into action, but no in-ring return date has been confirmed. This means Bliss could well be booked for a match as early as next week, or WWE may take it slow and simply release vignettes to hype up a bigger comeback.

GiveMeSport Women has put together three potential scenarios in which Bliss could make her wrestling return.

30-woman Royal Rumble appearance

On January 29th, one of WWE's biggest pay-per-views will return to screens as Royal Rumble 2022 gets underway.

The 30-woman clash will see pretty much the whole WWE roster come together to battle for their shot at a World Championship match at WrestleMania 38.

In what will be a chaotic encounter, Bliss may well make a quiet but impactful return at Royal Rumble.

With a chance to get revenge on multiple different women inside the ring, it could be an ideal way to reintroduce Bliss to the roster, and she may even come out on top to secure a title match in April.

Doudrop alliance

Something Bliss hasn't done in a while is compete alongside a tag team partner, but she has certainly proved she is effective as part of a duo.

Bliss boasts two Women's Tag Team Championship titles — winning both with the then Nikki Cross in 2019 and 2020.

There's a lot of heel energy sparking on Raw at the moment. After Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler left for SmackDown, Becky Lynch asserted herself as the top dog and even the loveable Doudrop changed her way.

Here could lie Bliss' next big partnership.

Back in November, it looked as though an alliance was forming between Doudrop, Tamina, and Natalya, but we haven't seen much of that since. Plus, three is also a crowd when it comes to tag teams.

When Bliss was feuding with Eva Marie, there wasn't always bad blood between her and Doudrop. The two actually looked like they could be friends before Marie escalated the rivalry.

It would be an unexpected but potentially highly effective team if these two heels buddied up. And after Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H joined forces, we have learned that chalk and cheese duos do in fact work.

Royal Rumble title gatecrash

The last time we saw Bliss, she was locked in a fierce feud with Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship, but was having no luck in defeating her foe.

Her last solo match win was back in August 2021, when she pinned Eva Marie at SummerSlam. Due to Bliss' recent dip in form, it's easy to forget how strong and influential a wrestler she has been and continues to be.

In her career, she has held the Raw Women's Championship on three occasions and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. Bliss was also the first woman to win both titles.

That being said, it's about time the star returned to life at the top of the pyramid, and it could be where WWE decides to take her when she returns to the ring.

Royal Rumble is approaching and Becky Lynch will defend her title against either Bianca Belair, Doudrop, or Liv Morgan on the pay-per-view.

In typical Bliss style, a gatecrash moment could be the perfect way to reintroduce the demonic wrestler, who is out for revenge.

Bliss would have the perfect opportunity to re-establish her dominance by interrupting The Man's title fight — much like the Irish star did upon her own return from hiatus.

Lynch crashed Bianca Belair's SmackDown title defence match against Carmella at SummerSlam, and dominated in just 26 seconds to snatch the belt. Many fans believe Belair was done an injustice in the way she lost her title, so turning the tables on Lynch — who has now become a typical alpha heel — could make for extremely good viewing.

Bliss would also return as the dominant title-holder many fans know and have been yearning for.

News Now - Sport News