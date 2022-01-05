Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nate Diaz will be Dustin Poirier's next opponent, according to the man himself.

Lafayette's most famous son saw his hopes of becoming UFC lightweight champion dashed at the second time of trying after being submitted by Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 297 following his two wins over Conor McGregor in 2021.

But he has apparently refused to give up as he is targeting a return to action in the new year.

And now he has revealed he has been offered a fight with Diaz which he has readily accepted.

The Stockton slapper has one fight left on his UFC contract and has previously been linked with a boxing match against Jake Paul.

But he will instead face fellow American Poirier in a highly-anticipated matchup although it is currently unclear which weight class they will be competing at.

During the latest episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, Poirier said: “No contract has been signed yet, but if this does go through I’m going to take it.

“This would be super short-notice. I already looked myself in the mirror. I spoke to my wife and my boxing coach – people I talk to regularly.

"I talked to my coach Mike Brown as well. They support me if I want to take this fight, but I have to look myself in the mirror and ask, ‘Do I want to take this fight.’ I did exactly that. I looked in the mirror and I just felt good.'”

Poirier, 32, most recently fought in December when he suffered heartbreak against Oliveira while his future opponent also lost to Leon Edwards over six months ago.

Defeat for the 36-year-old saw him slump to a two-fight losing skid after a win over Anthony Pettis in 2019.

But Poirier, dubbed 'The Diamond', is still a big fan of the younger Diaz brother.

He added: “It is Nate Diaz. I’m not going to say a card. I’m not going to say what date.

"But he got on Twitter talking. This guy really fights and I’m a fan of him, but everybody’s a tough guy on the internet. He said something like, ‘Let’s do it.’

"I said, ‘Yeah, sure. I’ll really fight you this month.'”

However, according to Diaz, that doesn't seem to be the case.

In fact, as far as he is concerned, the UFC are the ones who don't want the fight to happen next.

He tweeted: "I just talked to the UFC I said wassup [sic] with the Dp fight [sic] I wanna fight asap [sic]

"But they said dustin [sic] sucks and they don’t want it sorry.

"Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho [sic] let’s do this Ps Olivera [sic] you suck too."

