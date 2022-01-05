Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur lock horns once again on Wednesday night.

The two London rivals will battle for a place in the final of the 2021/22 Carabao Cup, with the first leg of the semi-final between the pair at Stamford Bridge.

It's a match that has the potential to be an absolute thriller and the potential return of Romelu Lukaku to the Chelsea squad only adds to the narrative.

The two heavyweights of English football have produced some memorable encounters in the 21st century, none more eventful than their meeting in 2015/16.

In the final months of that campaign, Chelsea and Tottenham were involved in one of the Premier League's craziest ever matches, one that's aptly nicknamed 'The Battle of the Bridge'.

From a purely footballing perspective, it was hugely entertaining. First half goals from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son were cancelled out in the second period by Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard.

Title Race Over! Liverpool Give Away 2-0 Lead! Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool | Football Terrace

The final scoreline of 2-2 was also enough for Leicester City to famously win the Premier League after being 5000/1 outsiders at the start of the season.

But there was so much more to 'The Battle of the Bridge' than goals and the storyline of the Foxes winning English football's biggest prize against all the odds.

The now iconic match between Chelsea and Spurs resembled a warzone at times, with incidents ranging from Mousa Dembele poking Diego Costa in the eye to Erik Lamela stamping on Cesc Fabregas' hand.

One football fan has created a video compilation of 'The Battle of the Bridge' and it perfectly illustrates just how chaotic that night in west London was.

Check it out here...

Video: 'The Battle of the Bridge' in 2015/16

Is that the craziest game in Premier League history? It must just be.

It was bedlam from the first whistle right up until the last and the fact no one was actually red carded is something of a miracle. If VAR had been in place, multiple players would no doubt have been sent for an early bath.

Spurs did set a disciplinary record in the game, though.

Mauricio Pochettino's side picked up nine (yes, NINE) yellow cards at Stamford Bridge, the most ever by one team in a Premier League match.

Dembele was the man who received the most severe punishment in the aftermath of the game as well, the Belgian midfielder handed a six-match suspension for the aforementioned eye gouge on Costa.

How much do you remember about The Battle of The Bridge?

1 of 15 Who was the referee? Mike Dean Mark Clattenburg Andre Marriner Phil Dowd

