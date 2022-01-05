Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A football-loving Bolivian couple living in Chile have named their new baby boy 'Griezmann Mbappe' in honour of the French football stars.

The child was the first birth of the entire region in 2022, born at 21.09 local time on January 1st, weighing 6lbs 7oz.

The local hospital posted a tribute to the newborn that included pictures of the mother and baby, saying:

“We say an affectionate hello to Teodora Pacaje for the birth of her first child Griezmann Mbappe on January 1st at 21.09, making him the first Atacama Desert arrival this 2022.”

Even the French Embassy in Chile commented on the newborn, tweeting:

“We couldn’t miss this birth and congratulate little Griezmann Mbappe and his parents, as well as wishing all Chileans and French nationals living in Chile a Happy New Year."

The parents revealed in an interview with a local newspaper that the father had chosen Mbappe and the mother had picked Griezmann. The baby's full official name is Griezmann Mbappe Chambi Pacaje.

Bizarrely, however, it seems that the couple aren't the only football-mad members of the family as the parents also revealed that baby Griezmann already holds cousins named after famous footballers.

These include the likes of Alexis Charles, Andres Iniesta, Neymar Ronaldo, Leonel Messi and a 3-year-old brother named James Modric.

The father of the boy, Hector Chambi, told the local paper:

"We are humble people who like football and sport. When I was a child, in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, I had a scholarship at the Ramón Tahuichi Aguilar Football School, from where Marco Antonio Etcheverry left, but then I could not continue.

"Now I play and I am the director of Cristal Totora. We have a league in Copiapó where we Bolivians play. I'm a striker. We were champions in 2018."

Hector added:

"If I have possibilities when my little son grows up, I will put him in the football school of Deportes Copiapó."

If baby Griezmann does end up at a football academy, it will be interesting to see if he can live up to his name... No pressure.

