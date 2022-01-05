Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC: Release Date, Requirements, Price and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Death Stranding is regarded as one of the most intriguing IPs to be created by Hideo Kojima in quite some time, and now the PS4 powerhouse is making its way to PC.

The news of the game coming to PC was part of the massive Nvidia leak that took place in 2021, where a number of games were confirmed to be coming to the platform.

This leak wasn’t 'confirmed' until January 2022, when it was revealed that Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be one of the first titles to support Intel's new upscaling technology XeSS on PC.

Here’s everything you need to know about Death Stranding Director’s Cut being released on PC, including the release date, the minimum and recommended PC requirements and more.

Release Date

Unfortunately, we do not have a definitive release date for the game as of yet, however, the original Nvidia leak noted that the game would be released around March 2022.

We will update this page as and when it is officially confirmed what the release date for Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC will be!

Requirements

Although we do not currently have the requirements for the Director’s Cut of the game, here are the requirements for the original version that was released on PC in July 2020:

MINIMUM Requirements

OS: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 3 GB or AMD Radeon™ RX 560 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

RECOMMENDED Requirements

OS: Windows® 10

Processor: Intel™ Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon™ RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

Price

The Price for the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding on PC has not yet been confirmed. The standard version of the game is currently on sale via Steam for £16.99, a 70% discount on the usual £54.99 cost.

It is likely that the PC release of the Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be around £49.99 and £59.99 when it is finally released.

We will update this page as and when the official price is confirmed for Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC!

