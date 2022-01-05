Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Things looked bleak for Chelsea when they fell 2-0 down after 26 minutes, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah on the scoresheet.

But quick-fire goals from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic just before half-time restored parity.

There were no goals in the second 45 minutes as both sides shared the spoils.

The game saw one of the Premier League's best defenders in Antonio Rudiger come up against arguably the best player in the world at the moment, Salah.

Rudiger knows all about Salah's talent given they were teammates during their time at AS Roma.

Thomas Tuchel would no doubt have told his players to get as tight as possible to Salah to try and limit his influence.

And Rudiger decided to take man-marking to new heights when defending against the Egyptian.

Fan footage has emerged of Rudiger marking Salah at a throw-in.

And to say that the German was tight to his man was an understatement.

When the ball eventually came to Salah, Rudiger didn't let him get anywhere near it. Watch the moment below...

How annoyed must Salah have been?!

In the 15 second clip Salah only got a moment of peace: when Rudiger momentarily appeared to shout at the linesman.

The clip has gone down well on social media. View some of the reaction below...

Salah wasn't the only player frustrated by Rudiger that day as he also took the time to undo Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher's gloves during a corner.

The German really is a tremendous defender, but he may not be a Chelsea player much longer.

Rudiger's contract at Chelsea runs out in five months and the Blues have so far failed to meet his wage demands.

Whether he remains a Chelsea player beyond the summer remains to be seen. it goes without saying that fans of the west London club will be hoping he extends his stay.

