Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: What Are the Daily Login Rewards?

It was recently confirmed that the Daily Login rewards for Genshin Impact would be returning as part of the 2.4 Update, but what are they?

As the name suggests, the Daily Login rewards are given to players who simply log in to Genshin Impact on set days.

The latest Daily Login rewards will be going live in Genshin Impact 2.4 Update as of Tuesday January 25th.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Daily Login rewards for Genshin Impact 2.4 Update, including what players can expect to gain from the offer.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update Daily Login Rewards

As noted, the Daily Login event (May Fortune Find You) will be returning on Tuesday January 25th and will offer players the following purely for logging into the game:

Tuesday January 25th - Day 1: 1x Intertwined Fate

Wednesday January 26th - Day 2: 80,000x Mora

Thursday January 27th - Day 3: 2x Intertwined Fate

Friday January 28th - Day 4: 18x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Saturday January 29th - Day 5: 2x Intertwined Fate

Sunday January 30th - Day 6: 8x Hero's Wit

Monday January 31st - Day 7: 5x Intertwined Fate

It is worth noting that these rewards add up to 10 free wishes, which is a massive amount for a single Genshin Impact event.



miHoYo is clearly looking to win back a lot of players that have been disgruntled over the past few months.



It was revealed back in 2021 that the company was starting to clamp down on leaks for the game, and this was not taken too kindly by the majority of the Genshin Impact community.



By offering players such a myriad of quality bonuses just for logging in, they may be able to appease some of the more unhappy players who have opted to either stop playing Genshin Impact or have been part of the Honkai Impact 3rd ‘review-bombing’ that has been taking place.



This will not be the only Daily Login event that will be taking place as part of the 2.4 Update, as Flowing Lights and Colors will also be taking place in early February as part of the latest Update!

