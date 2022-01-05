Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brock Lesnar broke onto the scene in WWE in a big way in 2002, and that is showing no signs of letting up.

Nearly 20 years after his main roster debut in 2002, Brock Lesnar became WWE Champion for the sixth time at WWE Day 1 on Saturday evening.

The former UFC star was supposed to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns on the show, but the Universal Champion was pulled after testing positive for COVID-19.

As such, WWE moved Lesnar over to the WWE Championship match, which he ended up winning after pinning Big E.

With it being 20 years between Lesnar's first and most recent title wins, we thought we'd look back at just how much 'The Beast' has changed.

And the answer, somewhat surprisingly, is not actually that much.

Other than his beard and ponytail, Lesnar hasn't actually changed that much from his first WWE title win in 2002, when he was 25-years-old.

The WWE Champion, who is now 44-years-old, remains just as jacked as he was in his prime, which is an incredibly impressive feat in itself.

It's not just Brock's physical appearance that has remained the same, as the former MMA star is every bit as good in the ring as he was back in the day.

WWE clearly still sees Brock as one of its top stars, as reports state that he is being planned for a huge role at WrestleMania 38. Reports have also stated that Big E was always going to drop the WWE title at Day 1, just not to Brock Lesnar.

