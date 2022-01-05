Call of Duty Vanguard: Sledgehammer Games Reveal Updates Coming to The Game

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard has had a fair few updates since its release and Sledgehammer Games have posted what they will be sorting in the next update.

The World War II game will be sorting out a few issues, and this has been one of the biggest complaints of the gaming community due to the fact that a big issue with this game is the sheer amount of bugs that has been in Vanguard.

The Call of Duty franchise has been hugely successful for a decade or two now and they have dominated the action gaming world by bringing out a new game every year.

Vanguard is a fun game, but if they don't sort out the sheer amount of bugs in the game then they will lose a lot of their fans after only a few months of being released.

Sledgehammer Games Reveal Updates Coming Call of Duty Vanguard

Developers Sledgehammer game has been dealing with a lot criticism from the gaming community due to their issues like audio and general latency issues.

Whilst many would think that these issues are at the top of the list, it seems like for now they are not and this upcoming update will be releasing minor updates to other things in the game like balances.

These are the updates that will be coming to Vanguard:

Changes to help with the completion of Panzerfaust Challenges

Perk Adjustments to help counter all things fire

A weapon balancing pass (Sniper buffs and shotgun nerfs)

A tweak to Mortar Barrage to reduce duration

These are good changes, and the weapon balancing in the game is a big issue so it is good to see weapons getting changed and in particular it is really good to see the shotguns get nerfed.

Hopefully in the next couple of updates after this, we will see some big bug fixes. No doubt the issues are known by Sledgehammer Games, but they might be finding it very hard to sort out these bugs.

