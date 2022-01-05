Newcastle transfer news: Major update as Magpies 'make their move' for 74-goal midfielder

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dean Jones has revealed that Newcastle United have “made their move” to sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus this month.

The club are attempting to reshape their squad under the management of Eddie Howe and have already reportedly struck an agreement to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The club are attempting to spend their way out of trouble as they look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

They are currently in the relegation zone but do not play again in the league until January 15th, in a clash with fellow strugglers Watford.

Prior to that, they face Cambridge United in the FA Cup but Howe is seemingly aiming to bring new signings into the club swiftly.

A deal for Trippier appears all but done, with the player set to join for around £12m plus significant add-ons, per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

A move for Ramsey had been mooted, too, given that he has struggled immensely for minutes during his time at Juventus.

The Wales international has scored a total of 74 goals throughout his career but just six of those have come for the Italian club, as he has played 70 times in total, with just 34 of those appearances being starts.

Now, though, Jones claims that Ramsey could be on his way to the Magpies, as they have made a move to secure his signature, given their awareness that Juventus will not hold out for a huge fee.

Per reports, he earns €10m (£8.4m) per year in terms of his salary, which equates to £160,000-per-week.

Enter giveaway!

What has Jones said?

The transfer insider told GiveMeSport on Wednesday: "From what I'm told, Newcastle have made their move for Aaron Ramsey. They know that Juve are willing to let him go in this window for almost nothing."

Man United CHAOS! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

How good would Ramsey be?

This is a two-tiered question.

As a statement signing, Ramsey would be excellent. He is a big name, a player who has made his name in the Premier League with Arsenal and who has the kind of pedigree in European football that will make other clubs in England sit up and take notice.

On the pitch, the answer is less clear.

He can be an excellent midfielder at times, when he is fit and firing, and offers a goal threat from midfield, while also being able to progress the ball.

1 of 15 Which club did Shay Given start his professional career at? Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers

However, his injuries may well be a concern for Newcastle, regardless of the kind of fee attached to this deal.

He has missed 32 games through various injury issues at Juve, per Transfermarkt, having struggled immensely with hamstring and groin problems at Arsenal too.

If Newcastle can keep him fit, this would be an excellent signing; it’s a big if.

News Now - Sport News