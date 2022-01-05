Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Flowing Lights and Colors Rewards Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was recently confirmed what the rewards for the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update Lights and Colors event would be, but what are they?

The Flowing Lights and Colors event will be part of the Lantern Rite rerun that will be coming as part of the 2.4 Update.

Players can expect to get a number of rewards from the event, with players just needing to log in to the game on a set date to receive the reward in-game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Flowing Lights and Colors event that will be taking place during the 2.4 Update of Genshin Impact.

Lights and Colors Rewards

The Flowing Lights and Colors daily login event will be starting on Wednesday 9th February and will offer players the following purely for logging into the game:

Wednesday 9th February - Day 1: 1x Intertwined Fate, 5x Golden Crab, 6x Sanctifying Unction

Thursday 10th February - Day 2: 1x Fragile Resin, 5x Tianshu Meat, 5x Hero's Wit

Friday 11th February - Day 3: 1x Intertwined Fate, 3x Teachings of Diligence, 10x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Saturday 12th February - Day 4: 1x Fragile Resin, 3x Teachings of Gold, 50,000x Mora

Sunday 13th February - Day 5: 1x Intertwined Fate, 3x Teachings of Prosperity, 6x Sanctifying Unction

Flowing Lights and Colors will not be the only daily login offer that the developers are offering as part of the 2.4 Update, as May Fortune Find You will be starting on Tuesday January 25th and offering a massive amount of rewards for players.



miHoYo is clearly looking to win back a lot of players that have been disgruntled over the past few months.



It was revealed back in 2021 that the company was starting to clamp down on leaks for the game, and this was not taken too kindly by the majority of the Genshin Impact community.



By offering players such a myriad of quality bonuses just for logging in, they may be able to appease some of the more unhappy players who have opted to either stop playing Genshin Impact or have been part of the Honkai Impact 3rd ‘review-bombing’ that has been taking place.

