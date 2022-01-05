Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have had a dismal 2021/22 season so far.

The Red Devils were expected to challenge for titles both domestically and in Europe after splashing the cash last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo re-joined the club, while Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho also joined in big money moves.

But, despite the influx in talent, United have gone backwards.

United are currently seventh in the Premier League and are four points off a top four spot.

So, what has gone wrong for United this season?

There is an argument that the arrival of Ronaldo has actually hindered the team.

Ronaldo, statistically, has been one of the Red Devils' best performers.

He's scored 14 goals in 21 games, which is a very good return. He almost single-handedly guided United to the last-16 of the Champions League.

But there's an argument that his presence has affected the performances of others around him.

YouTuber Thogden has gone on a rant arguing that the struggles of United's attackers, including Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, are down to Ronaldo.

His rant has gone viral on Twitter and you can view it below...

He started: "They [United] signed Cristiano Ronaldo. I think that was a bad idea.

"When you play with Ronaldo, he makes everyone worse. And that's a fact."

He continued: "He's the centre of attack. He's the pivot. You're aiming for him. He's the centre of attention.

"A good example of that is Greenwood. It's also been difficult for [Edinson] Cavani, for Rashford].

"Players like Ronaldo are taking away from the qualities that they [Jadon Sancho, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani and Rashford] have.

"They're no longer the pivot in attack, it's Ronaldo! Yes he's got [goal] contributions, but it takes away from the team.

"United need to look forward, not into the past. Ralf Rangnick needs to realise the future of the club is not a 36-year-old striker. It's Sancho, it's Rashford, it's Fernandes, it's all the youngsters breaking through."

Whether Ronaldo is the problem or not, one thing is for sure: Rangnick needs to change around the team's fortunes and fast.

