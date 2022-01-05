Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Boxing world champion Amanda Serrano has joined Jake Paul’s conversation with Dana White and says she’ll agree to fight in the UFC under one condition.

YouTuber turned boxer Paul urged the UFC president to increase fighter pay and healthcare for UFC athletes in exchange for him joining the promotion to fight Jorde Masvidal.

Paul and White have frequently engaged in spats ever since the boxer entered the combat sports world. Recently, Paul accused White of using cocaine, while White alleged Paul was a cheat and took steroids.

And after White lambasted Paul in a recent video, where he dared Paul to undertake a drug test, Paul criticised the UFC boss for his treatment of fighters.

“Dana, I accepted every part of your challenge,” the undefeated fighter said. “I said I would fight (Jorge) Masvidal in MMA. Steroid test me whenever the f*ck you want.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

“It is two weeks after my fight and I’m a fat b*tch. I don’t do steroids and I take it as a compliment because there’s no other excuse to me knocking out all of your champions than, ‘This kid does steroids.’ Look at me (now). Look at that. (I’m) a fat b*tch. If you steroid test me, then I want to steroid test every one of your fighters. You won’t want to do it, though, will you?”

Serrano, who is signed with Paul’s promotional company ‘Most Valuable Promotions’, has come to the support of Paul and offered an enticing proposition of her own –– promising to challenge UFC legend Valentina Shevchenko if White accepts Paul's demands.

“I will gladly sign a one-fight deal with the UFC to challenge Valentina (Shevchenko) for the Flyweight Championship if UFC agrees to Jake’s offer,” wrote the Puerto Rican. “Let’s make history.”

Serrano holds the record for most boxing world championships won in different weight classes but unlike Paul, she has fought in MMA before.

The 33-year-old is undefeated in three MMA contests –– winning her last fight against Valentina Garcia back in June 2021.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko is ranked number one in the UFC’s women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

The Kyrgyzstani-born fighter is the reigning women’s flyweight champion and hasn’t lost since 2017 when she was defeated by Amanda Nunes.

Shevchenko last fought in September 2021 at UFC 266, where she beat Lauren Murphy to defend the Women’s Flyweight Championship.

But while a clash between Serrano and Shevchenko would be sure to excite combat sports fans, a number of UFC stars are also queuing up to fight Shevchenko.

Jessica Andrade lost to Shevchenko last year but will be keen for revenge, while Taila Santos is on a run of four straight wins and impressed in her last fight against Joanne Wood.

Serrano, however, would be a far bigger draw than either of these names and White may well be tempted by the idea of such a lucrative women’s fight.

News Now - Sport News