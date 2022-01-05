Masters snooker 2022: How to watch, prize money, first-round games & full schedule
The second-most prestigious snooker tournament begins this Saturday and returns to Alexandra Palace after a year of being held in Milton Keynes because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The players will be competing for the £750,000 prize pot, with the winner taking home a cool £250,000 to kickstart their 2022.
The tournament will be available to watch on BBC TV and BBC Red Button. There will also be opportunities to watch uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Last year’s winner Yan Bingtao kicks off the tournament as he looks to defend his title. He has been drawn against Welshman Mark Williams. Also in the first round, seven-time Masters champion Ronnie O’Sullivan faces fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski.
First-Round Matches
Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams
Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill
John Higgins v Zhao Xintong
Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski
Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire
Judd Trump v Mark Allen
Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham
Full Schedule
Sunday, 9 January
13:00 - Yan Bingtao (Chn) v Mark Williams (Wal)
19:00 - Neil Robertson (Aus) v Anthony McGill (Sco)
Monday, 10 January
13:00 - John Higgins (Sco) v Zhao Xintong (Chn)
19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)
Tuesday, 11 January
13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v Jack Lisowski (Eng)
19:00 - Mark Selby (Eng) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)
Wednesday, 12 January
13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) v Mark Allen (NI)
19:00 - Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Stuart Bingham (Eng)
Quarter-finals
Thursday, 13 January
13:00 - Yan Bingtao (Chn) or Mark Williams (Wal) v John Higgins (Sco) or Zhao Xintong (Chn)
19:00 - Neil Robertson (Aus) or Anthony McGill (Sco) v Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) or Jack Lisowski (Eng)
Friday, 14 January
13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) or Mark Allen (NI) v Kyren Wilson (Eng) or Stuart Bingham (Eng)
19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) or Barry Hawkins (Eng) v Mark Selby (Eng) or Stephen Maguire (Sco)
Semi-finals
Saturday, 15 January
13:00 - TBC v TBC
19:00 - TBC v TBC
Final
Sunday, 16 January
Sunday, 16 January

13:00 & 19:00 - TBC v TBC