Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The second-most prestigious snooker tournament begins this Saturday and returns to Alexandra Palace after a year of being held in Milton Keynes because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The players will be competing for the £750,000 prize pot, with the winner taking home a cool £250,000 to kickstart their 2022.

The tournament will be available to watch on BBC TV and BBC Red Button. There will also be opportunities to watch uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

Last year’s winner Yan Bingtao kicks off the tournament as he looks to defend his title. He has been drawn against Welshman Mark Williams. Also in the first round, seven-time Masters champion Ronnie O’Sullivan faces fellow Englishman Jack Lisowski.

First-Round Matches

Yan Bingtao v Mark Williams

Neil Robertson v Anthony McGill

John Higgins v Zhao Xintong

Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Jack Lisowski

Mark Selby v Stephen Maguire

Judd Trump v Mark Allen

Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham

Full Schedule

Sunday, 9 January

13:00 - Yan Bingtao (Chn) v Mark Williams (Wal)

19:00 - Neil Robertson (Aus) v Anthony McGill (Sco)

Monday, 10 January

13:00 - John Higgins (Sco) v Zhao Xintong (Chn)

19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)

Tuesday, 11 January

13:00 - Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) v Jack Lisowski (Eng)

19:00 - Mark Selby (Eng) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Wednesday, 12 January

13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) v Mark Allen (NI)

19:00 - Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Quarter-finals

Thursday, 13 January

13:00 - Yan Bingtao (Chn) or Mark Williams (Wal) v John Higgins (Sco) or Zhao Xintong (Chn)

19:00 - Neil Robertson (Aus) or Anthony McGill (Sco) v Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) or Jack Lisowski (Eng)

Friday, 14 January

13:00 - Judd Trump (Eng) or Mark Allen (NI) v Kyren Wilson (Eng) or Stuart Bingham (Eng)

19:00 - Shaun Murphy (Eng) or Barry Hawkins (Eng) v Mark Selby (Eng) or Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Semi-finals

Saturday, 15 January

13:00 - TBC v TBC

19:00 - TBC v TBC

Final

Sunday, 16 January

13:00 & 19:00 - TBC v TBC

News Now - Sport News