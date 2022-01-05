Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Glen Kamara potentially leaving Rangers

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones does not think Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara will move to Aston Villa this month.

The 26-year-old is said to be a target for former Gers manager Steven Gerrard following his appointment as Villa boss.

What has been said about Kamara?

The Daily Record reported back in November that Kamara, as well as Rangers team-mate Ryan Kent, is of interest to Gerrard.

The Liverpool legend, however, is clearly not the only Kamara fan at Villa Park, with the Daily Record claiming that the Midlands club have been scouting the player for a while now and came close to making a £6m offer when Dean Smith was still in charge.

That bid, though, was not launched and Kamara remained at Rangers, where he continues to be a key player for the Glasgow outfit.

The 40-cap Finland international has missed just two of Rangers' Scottish Premiership fixtures this season, showing his value to the side.

What is Jones expecting?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that while he expected Kamara to leave last summer, he does not think anything will happen this month.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "I don't think Gerrard will do Kamara. I was convinced he was leaving in the summer and he's still there.

"I've been waiting for months for Kamara to leave and he's still there, and I don't think this is probably the time it will happen for him."

Should Villa make a move for Kamara?

Be it in this transfer window or the next one, Villa should definitely consider trying to sign Kamara.

The former Dundee man is a midfielder who could bring a lot to the Villans. As The Athletic have mentioned, he is someone who can dictate in the middle of the park but also break up play.

You can see the former in his stats from WhoScored, with Kamara averaging 67.3 passes per game this season, which is the second-highest average in Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad.

In terms of being on the ball, Rangers are dominant overall, with only rivals Celtic (72.4%) recording a higher ball possession average than their 64.4% this term.

With Villa as a team nowhere near as dominant - their average of 44.7% being one of the lowest in the Premier League - Kamara will not get as much joy at Villa Park.

Nevertheless, he has good attributes and seems to be a player Gerrard really likes, so moving for him now or in the near future certainly makes sense.

