FIFA 22: eBay Sellers Offering Guaranteed FUT Champs Qualification Accounts

Players on FIFA 22 are auctioning off their accounts that have qualified for the FUT Champions game mode on Ultimate Team.

EA's most popular game mode of the series has come unstuck a few times this year with a few errors on their behalf, as well as several crashes in the transfer market and overall lack of satisfaction, with the game receiving a user score of just 2.0 from Metacritic for PlayStation 4.

Despite this, the developers have put the effort in, as far as content is concerned, to ensure that gamers have an array of options in regards to new players and promotions.

Despite this, some players have taken it upon themselves to auction their accounts off on the famous website eBay, with a free path to FUT Champions.

This doesn't seem to be an unusual thing with websites offering up Coins from external sources to use in-game.

However, GiveMeSport spotted a listing on eBay that showcased a free path to the FUT Champions game mode, which allows players to play 20 games in an attempt to win lucrative rewards.

With the Headliners promotion in full swing and with Team of the Year (TOTY) just around the corner, the demand for Coins and packs will be greater than ever with players involved in the promo expected to be worth over seven million Coins.

As you can see, players will receive Rank III rewards from the FUT Champions which is being sold for £18.99, with one Player Pick, a 100k pack, a Team of the Week (TOTW) Pack, automatic qualification to the following week's FUT Champions and 35,000 Coins.

This is a real eye-opener that accounts are being sold off like this. Are some players not prepared for the grind? Do some gamers just prefer to open packs rather than play the actual game itself? Who knows.

