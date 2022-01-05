Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Amir Khan believes he is a 'better skilled fighter' than Kell Brook and has faced a better level of opposition over the years.

The bitter rivals, who are both 35 years of age, will finally do battle after all these years when they meet in an all-British welterweight fight in February in a grudge match that has been a long time in the making.

Khan, a former unified super-lightweight world champion, is in a confident mood after reuniting with WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford and new coach Brian 'Bomac' McIntyre in the United States with the legacy-defining fight with Brook right around the corner.

The Bolton boxer has been training at high altitude in the Rocky Mountains in the Colorado Springs after staying fit at the gym he built in his Dubai home.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I'm more confident. The way I've gone into training camp, and had a few sparring rounds with Crawford, and my sparring work and pad work with Bo-Mac and everyone, it's back.

"I feel like when I was 25, 26, and at the peak of my career.

"I can't see Kell Brook beating me. I'm a better skilled fighter, I've been in there with better opposition, but look, come fight night, it's time to show my skills off.

"I'm just going to keep calm, I'm not going to think too much or get over confident, because at the end of the day you can't get too confident about this because one punch can change a fight.

"I know what I'm doing. I've been in this position before. It's all about staying focused and just sticking to your game plan.

"This talk about Kell Brook has been going on for so many years, and I think it's a good time for me now to put it to a stop and show who the better fighter is.

"I know Kell thinks he's the better fighter, but time will tell come Feb 19th."

Meanwhile, Khan and Brook will be fined a six-figure fee for every pound above the agreed limit of 149lbs if they miss weight for their upcoming fight, according to promoter Ben Shalom.

He declared: "They are both taking the weight seriously.

"There shouldn't be problems with the weight because they are so motivated.

"Despite the huge financial penalties, we expect both fighters to come prepared."

