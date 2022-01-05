Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's safe to say Lewis Hamilton knows a thing or two about cars.

Whether it be in his professional life as a Formula 1 driver, or just as a fan of luxury cars that he can afford due to his very successful career.

One of his nicest cars is undoubtedly his Pagani Zonda 760LH, however, that hasn't stopped him from selling the supercar... and making a huge profit in the process.

The car is just one of five models to exist, but this certain vehicle features a ‘LH’ tag, a purple exterior and various specific tweaks ordered by the Mercedes driver.

According to Italy’s Quattroruote, as per F1i, Hamilton sold the car, which he had kept in his garage in Monaco, to a UK car collector for €10 million last month.

Having brought the car in the region of €1.4 million back in 2014, the 36-year-old has made a staggering profit of around €8.6 million.

Not bad at all considering most cars devalue in price over time.

It is said the reason the British driver is parting ways with the vehicle is for ethical reasons.

Hamilton has often voiced his concerns on how cars negatively affect the environment and has previously said he is only interested in driving electric or hybrid cars on the road.

He stated once in a press conference in 2020: “I don’t drive any of the cars that I own anymore. I only drive my (Mercedes electric) EQC."

The Zonda is powered by a 7.3-litre V12 engine and can go from 0-60mph in just three seconds, but that hasn't stopped Hamilton from criticising the handling of the car.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

“It’s the best-sounding car I own, but handling-wise, it’s the worst.”

Hamilton once famously crashed this car in 2015 in Monte Carlo.

He crashed it into three parked cars ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, saying it occurred because of 'heavy partying and not much rest for a week and a half.'

News Now - Sport News