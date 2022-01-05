Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 6: Release Date, Soundtrack, Characters and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise had a return to form with the release of THPS 1 + 2 Remaster, but what about the possible release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 6?

THPS has been a massive series for Activision for many years, with the original games on the Playstation 1 still considered among some of the best sports games ever created.

Despite the fact that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 was a critical and commercial failure, fans are still hoping that a sixth instalment of the mainline series will be coming.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 6, including the potential release date, soundtrack for the game, playable characters and more.

Release Date

There is currently no news on the potential release date for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 6, with no confirmation that the game is even in production right now.

Soundtrack

One of the biggest elements of Tony Hawk’s games is the soundtrack, with pretty much all of the prior games in the franchise having some absolutely iconic tracks that still hold up to this day.

Beyond the likes of the more known tracks such as Superman by Goldfinger are some hidden gems like Bodyjar’s Not The Same from Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3, Suspect Device by Stiff Little Fingers, New Noise by Refused and Heavy Metal Winner by Consumed.

As of writing, there is no information regarding the soundtrack for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 6, as again, it hasn’t even been confirmed if the game is even in development yet.

Characters

THPS games usually have a who’s who of the pro skate scene available as playable characters. As well as the main man himself, legends such as Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska, Bob Burnquist, Elissa Steamer and Mike Vallely are usually present in the games.

As well as some of the best skaters on the planet, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater usually has a few surprise playable characters for players to use. In the past, the developers have worked with the likes of Marvel and Lucasfilm to bring Spider-Man, Wolverine, Darth Maul and other iconic characters to the game.

