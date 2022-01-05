Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In case you didn't know, Vinicius Junior is now one of the world's best footballers.

After a tough start to life at Real Madrid following a high-profile move from Flamengo, the Brazilian winger has blossomed into a seriously good player.

In 2021/22, Vinicius has tormented defenders for fun and also contributed to a high numbers of goals, 21 (12G, 9A) in 25 appearances to be exact.

As a result of his turnaround at Real Madrid, the 21-year-old forward is now ranked as the most valuable footballer on the planet by the CIES Football Observatory.

Their complex algorithm - which also factors in the length of each player's current contract - has Vinicius even ahead of the enigma that is Erling Haaland, which is something of a surprise.

Let's take a look at the top 50 in full...

The 50 most valuable footballers in the world

50. Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) - €69.9m

49. Declan Rice (West Ham United) - €70.5m

48. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €71.5m

47. Jules Kounde (Sevilla) - €73.2m

46. Rodri (Manchester City) - €74.2m

45. Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich) - €74.8m

44. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) - €75.1m

43. Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) - €75.6m

42. Timo Werner (Chelsea) - €76.0m

41. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - €76.2m

40. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) - €76.3m

39. Eder Militao (Real Madrid) - €78.6m

38. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) - €78.7m

37. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - €79.3m

36. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - €79.6m

35. Eric Garcia (Barcelona) - €80.6m

34. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) - €82.0m

33. Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) - €82.9m

32. Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) - €83.9m

31. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) - €86.7m

30. Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) - €87.3m

29. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) - €88.1m

28. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) - €88.2m

27. Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan) - €91.6m

26. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) - €93.1m

25. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) - €93.4m

24. Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich) - €94.2m

23. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid) - €95.2m

22. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - €98.0m

21. Sergino Dest (Barcelona) - €100.8m

20. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) - €101.2m

19. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) - €101.7m

18. Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) - €102.4m

17. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - €103.0m

16. Reece James (Chelsea) - €108.0m

15. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) - €108.2m

14. Mason Mount (Chelsea) - €108.9m

13. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - €112.8m

12. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - €113.9m

11. Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) - €115.0m

10. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) - €115.2m

9. Pedri (Barcelona) - €118.0m

8. Ruben Dias (Manchester City) - €120.5m

7. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - €122.3m

6. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) - €130.1m

5. Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) - €133.0m

4. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) - €133.9m

3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - €142.5m

2. Phil Foden (Manchester City) - €152.6m

1. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - €166.4m

So, 21 players in total are valued at €100m+, with Vinicius comfortably at the top with an enormous figure of €166.4m next to his name.

Unsurprisingly, Mbappe's valuation of €72.5m is the largest among players whose contracts are expiring in the summer.

When the French superstar signs his next contract - which could be with PSG, Real Madrid or another member of Europe's elite - expect him to fly up CIES' valuation ranking.

