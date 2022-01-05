Skull and Bones: Release Date, Gameplay, Beta, Platforms, Trailer and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The gaming community are waiting for the release of Skull and Bones and we have all the latest information and information you need to know ahead of the game being released.

The upcoming upcoming action-adventure video game developed by Ubisoft Singapore and published by Ubisoft revolves around piracy and naval warfare and players will be able to battle it out on the seas.

Many fans are very excited for the release of this game, and with expectations so high, we hope the developers meet the expectations of the gaming community.

There are a lot of great games coming out in the near future, and Skull and Bones will have a lot of heavy competition.

Here is everything you need to know about Skull and Bones:

Release Date

Many who are excited for this game will be over the moon to hear that this game is currently expected to be released in the month of April 2022. A full official date has not been revealed yet.

Gameplay

This game has been in development for a couple of years now, and due to this, we have been treated to an abundance of gameplay footage. Have a look at 23 minutes of gameplay footage from YouTube down below.

Beta

The Skull and Bones beta looks to be currently live. Feel free to register for the beta by heading to the official Skull and Bones website.

Platforms

Players will be wanting to know what platforms this game will be made available on, and luckily, it will be Skull and Bones will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia.

Trailer

A trailer was released during the early stages of announcement for this game, and it made many very excited for Skull and Bones. If you are wanting to watch the trailer, have a look at the clip down below.

Skull and Bones is definitely a highly anticipated game, and from the look of the trailer and the gameplay it is easy to see why. Hopefully there are no big issues which cause the game to be delayed as many are very excited for its release.

Enter our latest giveaway to be in with a huge chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News