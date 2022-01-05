Back in 2007, World Soccer magazine named the 50 most exciting teenagers on the planet - but what happened to them all?

Predicting the stars of tomorrow is never easy. In fact, it’s extremely difficult.

Countless talented young footballers have failed to fulfil their potential over the years for a whole host of reasons.

Sometimes it’s immediately clear that a young footballer is destined for greatness: Lionel Messi being the obvious example when he first burst onto the scene in the mid-2000s.

A couple of years after Messi broke into Barcelona’s first team, World Soccer’s top 50 most exciting teenagers list was published in their excellent monthly magazine.

But how many of them lived up to expectations?

50 Ever Banega | Boca Juniors

Capped 65 times by Argentina, 35-year-old Ever Banega has enjoyed a fine career playing for the likes of Valencia, Sevilla and Inter Milan.

The gifted midfielder joined Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab in 2020.

49 Gregory van der Wiel | AFC Ajax

Dutch full-back Gregory van der Wiel left Ajax for Paris Saint-Germain in 2012 and spent four years with the French club before moving on to Fenerbahce.

The 35-year-old former right-back last played professionally for Toronto FC in 2019. He bravely spoke about his battles with anxiety and panic attacks in November 2020.

48 Theo Walcott | Arsenal

Has Theo Walcott fulfilled his potential? It’s a difficult question to answer and everyone has their own opinions.

The former England international spent 12 years with Arsenal before playing three years at Everton. The 34-year-old returned to his first club Southampton in 2021 but was released two years later following the Saints' relegation to the Championship.

47 Carlos Vela | Arsenal

Another former talented Arsenal youngster, Carlos Vela failed to become a first-team regular at the Emirates Stadium and eventually moved to Real Sociedad where he scored 61 goals in 213 games.

The former Mexico international, who netted 19 goals in 72 appearances for his country, is still plying his trade with Los Angeles FC after joining the MLS outfit in 2018.

46 Abdou Razack Traore | Rosenborg BK

Not a name that your average football fan will be overly familiar with, Abdou Razack Traore moved to Polish side Lechia Gdansk after leaving Rosenborg in 2010.

The Burkina Faso forward currently plays for Nanjing City FC in China's second tier.

45 Ivan Rakitic | Schalke 04

A fine shout from World Soccer, this. Ivan Rakitic has enjoyed a superb career, shining for Sevilla and Barcelona over the past 10 years. The midfielder was also capped 106 times by Croatia.

44 Marek Suchy | Slavia Prague

Defender Marek Suchy went on to become captain of the Czech Republic national team. The 35-year-old played for Bundesliga outfit Augsburg before joining Czech side FK Mlada Boleslav in 2021.

43 Sergio Tejera | Chelsea

One of many talented young footballers who failed to make the grade at Chelsea, midfielder Sergio Tejera joined Mallorca before turning out for Espanyol, Alaves (loan), Gimnastic, Oviedo and Cartagena. He currently plays for Anorthosis Famagusta FC in Greece at the time of writing.

42 Alexis Sanchez | Udinese

Good at Barcelona, excellent at Arsenal, disastrous at Manchester United.

Alexis Sanchez, one of the greatest players in Chile’s history, has spent the past couple of years rebuilding his confidence at Inter Milan and Marseille.

41 Micah Richards | Manchester City

It’s a huge shame that Micah Richards wasn’t able to fulfil his potential because he was superb as a youngster at Manchester City and with England.

The 35-year-old retired from football in July 2019 at the age of just 31. He’s now one of the most popular pundits on British TV.

40 Henri Saivet | Bordeaux

Henri Saivet left Bordeaux for Newcastle United in 2016 but did virtually nothing at St James’ Park before his spell at the club ended in 2021.

The 32-year-old, who currently plays for Pau in France's second division, has been capped 27 times by Senegal.

39 Renato Augusto | Flamengo

One year after World Soccer’s list was published, Renato Augusto left South America for Europe, signing a deal with German side Bayer Leverkusen.

The midfielder returned to Brazil in 2013, signing for Corinthians, before joining Chinese club Beijing Guoan three years later.

In 2021, the 33-year-old returned to Corinthians.

38 Andrea Russotto | AC Bellinzona

Italian midfielder Andrea Russotto played for his country at virtually every different age group but never managed to win a senior cap.

The 35-year-old currently plays for Catania in Italy’s third tier.

37 Mesut Ozil | Schalke

Mesut Ozil moved to Werder Bremen in 2008 and was one of the stars of the 2010 World Cup, which earned him a move to Real Madrid.

The German playmaker, who lifted the World Cup in 2014, was superb at the Bernabeu but left for Arsenal in 2013 after the Spanish club signed Gareth Bale for a world-record fee.

While Ozil’s extraordinary talent was never in doubt, his work ethic was often questioned during his time in the Premier League.

He joined Fenerbahce in 2021 and retired in March 2023, aged 34, following a brief spell with Istanbul Basaksehir.

36 Nikolay Mihaylov | Liverpool

After failing to force his way into Liverpool’s first team, Nikolay Mihaylov moved to Twente in 2010.

The Bulgarian goalkeeper, who captains his national team, has been on Levski Sofia’s books since 2018.

35 Fran Merida | Arsenal

Fran Merida was tipped to follow in Cesc Fabregas’s footsteps at Arsenal but wasn’t quite good enough to become a first-team regular.

The 33-year-old spent time with the likes of Osasuna and Espanyol before joining Chinese outfit Tianjin Jinmen Tiger FC in 2022.

34 Daniel Opare | Ashanti Gold SC

Signed by Real Madrid in 2008, former Ghana international Daniel Opare failed to make a first-team appearance for the Spanish giants.

The ex-Standard Liege and Augsburg right-back, 32, currently plays for RFC Seraing in Belgium.

33 Aaron Niguez | Valencia

Aaron Niguez, brother of Saul, left Valencia in 2011. The 34-year-old most recently played for lower-league Spanish club Eldense before hanging up his boots.

32 Ransford Osei | Medeama SC

Ransford Osei was capped twice by Ghana in 2010 but certainly didn’t belong on a list alongside the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gareth Bale.

He last played for a Lithuanian club called Palanga.

31 Cristian Nazarit | America de Cali

Another promising youngster who didn’t achieve that much in the game, Cristian Nazarit’s final club was Al Ahli.