Skull and Bones: What is the Release Date?

Upcoming action-adventure video game Skull and Bones is a game in which lots of players are looking forward to and we have all the latest information around the release date for the game.

Skull and Bones, which is developed by Ubisoft Singapore and published by Ubisoft revolves around piracy and naval warfare and players will be able to battle it out on the seas.

The gaming community have been waiting for a couple of years now for Skull and Bones due to the fact that it was announced in 2018, but there have been a few things which have caused it to be delayed, and frustration has grown in the gaming community.

Skull and Bones will have some hefty competition when it is finally released, and due to this, the developers will have to make sure the game is perfect when it comes out.

Revealing the Release Date for Skull and Bones

With the game releasing gameplay footage and cinematic trailers, players who have wanted to buy the game have been getting very excited and are desperate to know when it will be getting released.

Many who are excited for this game will be over the moon to hear that this game is currently expected to be released in the month of April 2022. We do not know what day in April the game will be released as a full official date has not been revealed yet.

There have been issues with Skull and Bones, and one of these has been the fact that the co-director of Skull and Bones has left the company Ubisoft after 15 years. This has obviously seen many in the gaming community ask what will happen with Skull and Bones.

Being a co-director of the game clearly means that they were a big part of Skull and Bones, and hopefully this will not mean that the game will be postponed.

We will wait for further news on this and as we do, we hope that we will get a date in April 2022 in which it will be released.

