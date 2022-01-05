Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to be hit with a £325,000 fine after his unsanctioned interview with Sky Italia.

Lukaku has since apologised to Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and his teammates, and the Belgian striker has even released an apology video to the fans.

But despite Tuchel and Lukaku agreeing to put the situation in the past and move on, it's believed that Chelsea are still set to hand the 28-year-old a whopping fine.

Thomas Tuchel told reporters:

“There will be some disciplinary action of course and he will accept it, of course. It happened. It’s not a small thing, it’s not the biggest thing out there and it doesn’t make a comeback impossible, absolutely not.

“This is what we prove now, but something happened and he will be fined and, of course, he needs to accept it.”

Of course, plenty of fans would argue that these fines mean nothing to Premier League players with excessive wages, but £325,000 is still considered a very large fine by footballing standards.

But which other players in the Premier League have been hit with significant fines in the past?

Eric Cantona - £30,000

Eric Cantona was fined £30,000 after one of the most infamous moments in Premier League history when the Manchester United icon launched a flying kick over the advertising boards towards a spectator at Selhurst Park.

It's believed the Crystal Palace fan was abusing Cantona but it's safe to say this was probably an overreaction from the French legend.

Patrick Vieira - £45,000

Patrick Vieira has recently returned to the Premier League to manage Crystal Palace, but long before that he went down in the history books as a legendary midfielder for Arsenal.

However, back in 1999, the Frenchman was fined £45,000 after an argument with West Ham's Neil Ruddock resulted in him spitting towards his opponent. Probably not his proudest moment to say the least.

Joey Barton - £75,000

Wherever Joey Barton went, trouble was never far behind. A controversial figure at the best of times, Joey received multiple fines throughout his career as a player, and even as a manager. The largest of his fines though came after a clash with Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Barton argued with the referee and the City players before eventually deciding that the best course of action was to knee Sergio Aguero and then attempt to headbutt Vincent Kompany. The midfielder's actions saw him hit with a 12 game ban and a hefty £75,000 fine.

Ashley Cole - £90,000

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Ashley Cole has probably one of the most expensive tweets in history. After being accused of being an unreliable witness for Rio Ferdinand's case against John Terry in 2012, Ashley took to Twitter to brand the FA a 'bunch of t**ts'.

However, this wasn't the smartest move from the left-back as his frustrated tweet landed him a £90,000 fine.

Alan Pardew - £160,000

The only manager to feature on this list, Alan Pardew received a huge fine after a touchline scuffle with an opposition player.

While in charge of Newcastle United, Alan Pardew headbutted Hull City's David Meyler after the player pushed him out of his way. He was fined £100,000 by his club, before the FA added another £60,000 on top, while also banning him from the touchline for seven games.

Roy Keane - £150,000

Roy Keane has been in trouble plenty of times but this one cost him a fair bit more than most.

After revealing in his autobiography that he had purposely injured Alf-Inge Haaland in an act of revenge during a Manchester derby in 2001, the FA handed down a £150,000 fine and a five-match ban.

John Terry - £220,000

Although John Terry was cleared in court, the FA still chose to find the Chelsea legend guilty after he was accused of racially abusing QPR's Anton Ferdinand.

Terry was ordered to pay an enormous fine of £220,000, it was the largest fine that had been handed out in English football at the time.

Harry Kane - £400,000

Harry Kane has topped plenty of his lists during his career, winning three Golden Boots and a Playmaker of the Season award. However, this is one list he probably wasn't very happy to find himself at the top of.

After refusing to return to training at the beginning of the season, Daniel Levy handed the England skipper a fine of two weeks wages. According to most reports the striker earns around £200,000 a week, equating to the heaviest fine ever handed out in English football.

