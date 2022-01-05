Mick Schumacher: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mick Schumacher is a German F1 driver for Haas, and is also the son of the great Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher's racing career started with him competing under his mother's maiden name but as he rose through the ranks, it was revealed he was the son of one of the sport's most famous figures.

Mick has shown he has driving talent in his own right during his career so far, however, with him winning the Formula 3 European Championship in 2018 and the F2 title in 2020, as well as also being a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

In 2021, he made his F1 debut for Haas and despite the car being the slowest on the grid, he still put in some strong displays during his rookie year. He has been retained by Haas for 2022 and is also Ferrari's reserve driver for the campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about Mick Schumacher:

How old is Mick Schumacher?

Schumacher is 22 years old. He was born on March 22nd.

How tall is Mick Schumacher?

Schumacher is 1.76m tall.

What is Mick Schumacher's networth and salary?

It's reported that Schumacher's salary is around the $1m a year mark, with him having a networth of $5m.

Who is Mick Schumacher's girlfriend?

Mick Schumacher is said to be dating Norwegian Justine Huysman, with the families claimed to be long-term friends.

The German driver likes to keep such matters private, however, so little is known about their relationship.

Who's is Mick Schumacher's dad?

As mentioned, Mick Schumacher's dad is F1 legend and 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

Mick credits his father as the main influence in getting him into motorsport, with his uncle Ralf also a former Formula 1 driver and his cousin David (Ralf's son) coming through the junior formulae at the moment.

Truly, a racing family!

Few have the level of expectation on their shoulders as Mick Schumacher does but so far in his F1 career he has carried it well.

Coming through the ranks he has proven he is a fast driver in his own right and not just there on name, with him hoping 2022 will see him in a quicker Haas car so he can demonstrate more what he can do.

Eventually, most fans want to see him with a shot in the Ferrari but he knows he has to earn that, and will be eager to do so in the coming years.

