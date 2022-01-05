Fernando Alonso: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fernando Alonso is a Spanish F1 driver, a two-time World Champion and is considered one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.

Alonso made his debut in 2001 for Minardi before moving to Renault in 2002 as a test driver. In 2003, he earned a full-time seat with the team, and broke records for youngest pole-sitter and winner in that campaign.

In 2005 and 2006, he won back-to-back Drivers' titles, beating Kimi Raikkonen for his first and then the great Michael Schumacher for his second in two epic campaigns.

He moved to McLaren in 2007 but was there for just one year, with Raikkonen pipping him and Lewis Hamilton to the title.

Two unsuccessful seasons followed back at Renault before he joined Ferrari in 2010 and took the title fight to the final race, though it would be Sebastian Vettel to take the spoils.

Alonso came close again in 2012, again to be denied by Vettel, and left Ferrari at the end of 2014 to make a surprise return to McLaren.

Problems with the power of the Honda engine led to Alonso leaving the sport in 2018, with him trying new motorsport genres such as endurance racing, IndyCar and the Dakar Rally, before it was announced in 2020 he'd return for 2021 with Alpine.

Back in the sport, Alonso is looking to help the team challenge in 2022 and F1's new era right at the sharp end.

Here's everything you need to know about Fernando Alonso:

How old is Fernando Alonso?

Alonso is 40. He was born on July 29th, 1981.

How tall is Fernando Alonso?

Alonso is 1.71m tall.

What is Fernando Alonso's salary & networth?

Alonso's net worth is valued at $240million and his yearly salary is $20million.

Who is Fernando Alonso's girlfriend?

Alonso is dating Linda Morselli who is an Italian model, television personality and influencer.

Fernando Alonso is widely regarded as one of the modern greats in the sport and many suggest that had luck or timing gone his way a little better he could have won four or five world titles during his career.

A true racer, in 2021 he showed he's lost no race-craft whatsoever with his podium finish at the Qatar Grand Prix a particular highlight.

If Alpine give him a quick enough car during his time there, there is no doubt he will challenge for victories once more.

You can keep up to date with all the latest F1 news, rumours and results right here at Give Me Sport.

News Now - Sport News