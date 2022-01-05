Esteban Ocon: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Esteban Ocon is a French F1 driver who has been around the sport since 2016.

He took part in the second half of the season in 2016 for Manor before moving to Force India as he drove for them between 2017 and 2018.

In 2019, Ocon spent a year as one of Mercedes' test drivers before his return to the grid in 2020 with Renault. For 2021, Renault rebranded as Alpine and retained Ocon's services, with him signing a new contract with the team early on in the season to keep him there until 2024. He will once again partner Fernando Alonso for 2022.

Here's everything you need to know about Esteban Ocon:

How old is Esteban Ocon?

Ocon is 25. He was born on September 17th, 1996.

How tall is Esteban Ocon?

Ocon is 1.86m tall. This makes him one of the tallest drivers on the grid and certainly one of the taller drivers that you see in the sport.

Often, engineers like to work with a shorter driver as it's easier to make them more aerodynamic as they sit a bit lower in the car. Ocon therefore has a little less room to manoeuvre in an already tight cockpit - though he's never shown signs of letting that get in the way.

What is Esteban Ocon's salary & networth?

Ocon's networth is said to be $18m and his salary is said to be $5m a year.

Who is Esteban Ocon's girlfriend?

Ocon is dating 23-year-old Italian business management student Elena Berri. The pair met in 2017.

Ocon had a really resurgent campaign in 2021 to remind many that he is also one of the talents on the grid and, if given the chance to compete at the sharp end, he can.

He might not get as much attention as the likes of Charles Leclerc, George Russell and, of course, Max Verstappen, but in Hungary in 2021 he showed that he can fight and deliver a race win under immense pressure - pressure that was provided by a four-time world champion in Sebastian Vettel that was hunting him down.

Ocon has also shown he is not overawed in competing alongside his illustrious teammate Fernando Alonso and will be looking to show in 2022 that he is ready to compete for more podiums and race victories if possible.

A lot, of course, depends on the Alpine car that the French/British team produces.

